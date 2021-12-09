MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
December 9, 2021

Western Hockey League completes 2021 U.S. Priority Draft

WHL Network

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League completed the 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft today with WHL member Clubs selecting 44 players throughout the two-round draft.

With the first-overall pick, the Seattle Thunderbirds selected forward Macklin Celebrini (North Vancouver, B.C. / Shattuck-St. Mary’s Sabres Prep). Celebrini, a 5-foot-11, 181-pound forward, has tallied 42 points (20G-22A) in 23 games with Shattuck-St. Mary’s so far this season.

Of the 44 players selected, three competed as underagers in the inaugural WHL U.S. Challenge Cup in Kent, Wash., in February 2020 – Celebrini, Trevor Connelly, and Aidan Park.

In total, 11 different states and one Canadian province had players selected in the 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, led by 15 players from California. Of the 44 players selected, WHL teams chose two goaltenders, 18 defencemen and 24 forwards.

2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft – State-by-State Breakdown
California – 15
Arizona – 6
Minnesota – 6
Alaska – 4
Texas – 3
Colorado – 2
Nevada – 2
Washington – 2
Massachusetts – 1
Montana – 1
Rhode Island – 1
British Columbia – 1

Complete results from the 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft are available at WHL.ca/draft.

2021 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft Results

Round One

#1 – Seattle Thunderbirds
Name: Macklin Celebrini               Position: Forward             Hometown: North Vancouver, B.C.
Team: Shattuck-St. Mary’s 18U Prep                                      Stats: 23 GP – 20G-22A–42 points

#2 – Lethbridge Hurricanes
Name: Jack Lackas                          Position: Forward             Hometown: Las Vegas, Nev.
Team: Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 15s                                                 Stats: 8 GP – 7G-1A–8 points

#3 – Winnipeg ICE
Name: Nicholas Christianson       Position: Centre                Hometown: Upland, Calif.
Team: Windy City Storm 15s                                                     Stats: 42 GP – 17G-27A–44 points

#4 – Prince George Cougars
Name: Yoonho (Roy) Chung         Position: Defence             Hometown: Rolling Hills, Calif.
Team: Los Angeles Jr. Kings 15s                                               Stats: 34 GP – 6G-23A–34 points

#5 – Saskatoon Blades
Name: Ethan Weber                       Position: Defence             Hometown: Manhattan Beach, Calif.
Team: Los Angeles Jr. Kings 15s                                               Stats: 33 GP – 15G-13A–28 points

#6 – Swift Current Broncos
Name: John Whipple                      Position: Defence             Hometown: Deephaven, Minn.
Team: Shattuck-St. Mary’s 15s                                                 Stats: 25 GP – 11G-18A–29 points

#7 – Tri-City Americans
Name: Camerin Cardona               Position: Forward             Hometown: Anaheim, Calif.
Team: Anaheim Jr. Ice Dogs 15s                                               Stats: 36 GP – 26G-11A–37 points

#8 – Red Deer Rebels
Name: Quentin Bourne                 Position: Defence             Hometown: Torrance, Calif.
Team: Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 15s                                       Stats: 6 GP – 1G-3A–4 points

#9 – Victoria Royals
Name: Hudson Bjornson               Position: Defence             Hometown: Scottsdale, Ariz.
Team: Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 15s                                                 Stats: 8 GP – 0G-3A–3 points

#10 – Kamloops Blazers
Name: Mac Swanson                     Position: Forward             Hometown: Anchorage, Alaska
Team: Team Alaska 15s                                                              Stats: N/A

#11 – Portland Winterhawks
Name: Garin Ludwig                       Position: Defence             Hometown: Eagle River, Alaska
Team: Team Alaska 15s                                                              Stats: N/A

#12 – Regina Pats
Name: Carson McGinley                Position: Forward             Hometown: Phoenix, Ariz.
Team: Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 15s                                                 Stats: 8 GP – 3G-4A–7 points

#13 – Brandon Wheat Kings
Name: Colin Frank                          Position: Right Wing        Hometown: Ladera Ranch, Calif.
Team: Bishop Kearney Selects 15s                                          Stats: 6 GP – 1G-2A–3 points

#14 – Everett Silvertips
Name: Aidan Yi                                Position: Forward             Hometown: Lake Forest, Calif.
Team: Culver Academy Eagles 16U                                         Stats: 15 GP – 6G-4A–10 points

#15 – Kelowna Rockets
Name: Hayden Hastings                Position: Forward             Hometown: Scottsdale, Ariz.
Team: Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 15s                                                 Stats: 8 GP – 4G-2A–6 points

#16 – Spokane Chiefs
Name: Trevor Connelly                  Position: Forward             Hometown: Tustin, Calif.
Team: Long Island Gulls 16U                                                     Stats: 3 GP – 0G-0A–0 points

#17 – Edmonton Oil Kings
Name: Tory Pitner                           Position: Defence             Hometown: El Cerrito, Calif.
Team: South Kent Selects Academy 15s                                Stats: 27 GP – 7G-21A–28 points

#18 – Vancouver Giants
Name: Mikhail Levaniuk                Position: Forward             Hometown: Redmond, Wash.
Team: Delta Hockey Academy U16 Prep                                Stats: 16 GP – 3G-1A–4 points

#19 – Calgary Hitmen
Name: Aidan Park                           Position: Forward             Hometown: Playa Vista, Calif.
Team: Shattuck-St. Mary’s 16U Prep                                      Stats: 29 GP – 34G-47A–81 points

#20 – Medicine Hat Tigers
Name: Ben Vatis                             Position: Goaltender       Hometown: Phoenix, Ariz.
Team: Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 15s                                                 Stats: 6 GP – 3.50 GAA – .884 SV%

#21 – Prince Albert Raiders
Name: Dmitri Toporowski            Position: Forward             Hometown: Boston, Mass.
Team: Boston Hockey Academy 15s                                       Stats: 31 GP – 1G-9A–10 points

#22 – Moose Jaw Warriors
Name: Austin Doyle                       Position: Defence             Hometown: Odessa, Texas
Team: Dallas Stars Elite 15s                                                       Stats: 37 GP – 6G-3A–9 points

ROUND 1 SUMMARY.png

Round Two

#23 – Moose Jaw Warriors
Name: Tyler Chiovetti                    Position: Centre                Hometown: El Segundo, Calif.
Team: Los Angeles Jr. Kings 15U                                              Stats: 32 GP – 13G-14A–27 points

#24 – Prince Albert Raiders
Name: AJ Ulrich                               Position: Forward             Hometown: Arvada, Colo.
Team: Colorado Thunderbirds 15s                                          Stats: 8 GP – 2G-1A–3 points

#25 – Medicine Hat Tigers
Name: Kolby Gapter                       Position: Defence             Hometown: Arvada, Colo.
Team: Rocky Mountain RoughRiders 15s                              Stats: 4 GP – 2G-2A–4 points

#26 – Calgary Hitmen
Name: Will Skahan                         Position: Defence             Hometown: Maple Grove, Minn.
Team: St. Thomas Academy High School Cadets                 Stats: 3 GP – 0G-2A–2 points

#27 – Vancouver Giants
Name: Drake Murray                     Position: Defence             Hometown: Manhattan Beach, Calif.
Team: Shattuck-St. Mary’s 16U                                                Stats: 31 GP – 10G-30A–40 points

#28 – Edmonton Oil Kings
Name: Tyler Atchison                     Position: Forward             Hometown: Las Vegas, Nev.
Team: Windy City Storm 15s                                                     Stats: 29 GP – 16G-8A–24 points

#29 – Spokane Chiefs
Name: Brendan McMorrow         Position: Forward             Hometown: Lakeville, Minn.
Team: Benilde/St. Margaret’s High School Red Knights     Stats: 3G – 0G-4A–4 points

#30 – Kelowna Rockets
Name: Jake Solano                         Position: Centre                Hometown: Phoenix, Ariz.
Team: Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 15s                                                 Stats: 8 GP – 3G-1A–4 points

#31 – Everett Silvertips
Name: Cody Polumbus                   Position: Forward             Hometown: Whitefish, Mont.
Team: Sioux Falls Power 15s                                                     Stats: 30 GP – 18G-11A–29 points

#32 – Brandon Wheat Kings
Name: Ethan Gonyeau                   Position: Defence             Hometown: Flower Mound, Texas
Team: Dallas Stars Elite 16U                                                     Stats: 39 GP – 2G-15A–17 points

#33 – Regina Pats
Name: Justin Bayers                       Position: Goaltender       Hometown: Westlake Village, Calif.
Team: Mount St. Charles Academy 15s                                  Stats: 4 GP – 2.45 GAA – .922 SV%

#34 – Portland Winterhawks
Name: Adam Kleber                       Position: Defence             Hometown: Chaska, Minn.
Team: Minnesota Blades 15s                                                    Stats: 4 GP – 2G-1A–3 points

#35 – Kamloops Blazers
Name: Sam Webster                      Position: Defence             Hometown: Chandler, Ariz.
Team: Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 15s                                                 Stats: 8 GP – 2G-1A–3points

#36 – Victoria Royals
Name: Tyler McGowan                  Position: Defence             Hometown: Irvine, Calif.
Team: Anaheim Jr. Ducks 16U                                                  Stats: 36 GP – 4G-7A–11 points

#37 – Red Deer Rebels
Name: Jonah Jasser                        Position: Forward             Hometown: Flower Mound, Texas
Team: Dallas Stars Elite 16U                                                     Stats: 37 GP – 11G-9A–20 points

#38 – Tri-City Americans
Name: Connor Ellingsen                Position: Forward             Hometown: Pasco, Wash.
Team: Tri-Cities Jr. Americans 16U                                          Stats: N/A

#39 – Swift Current Broncos
Name: Henry Lechner                    Position: Left Wing          Hometown: Bloomington, Minn.
Team: Academy of Holy Angels High School Stars               Stats: 4 GP – 3G-5A–8 points

#40 – Saskatoon Blades
Name: Samuel Houston                Position: Forward             Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.
Team: Los Angeles Jr. Kings 15s                                               Stats: 34 GP – 10G-7A–17 points

#41 – Prince George Cougars
Name: Nick McLennan                   Position: Forward             Hometown: Anchorage, Alaska
Team: Team Alaska 15s                                                              Stats: N/A

#42 – Winnipeg ICE
Name: Brodie Ziemer                     Position: Forward             Hometown: Carver, Minn.
Team: Shattuck-St. Mary’s 15s                                                 Stats: 25 GP – 25G-25A–50 points

#43 – Lethbridge Hurricanes
Name: Tristen Azelton                   Position: Defence             Hometown: Gilbert, Ariz.
Team: Arizona Bobcats 16U                                                      Stats: 28 GP – 7G-12A–19 points

#44 – Seattle Thunderbirds
Name: Colton Whitfield                 Position: Defence             Hometown: Warwick, R.I.
Team: Cape Cod Whalers 15U                                                  Stats: 30 GP – 9G-17A–26 points

ROUND 2 SUMMARY.png

About the Western Hockey League
Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.

More News
2021-22 Canadian Hockey League Broadcast Schedule
3 weeks ago
OHL Announces Rescheduled Games
4 hours ago
365 WHL Scholarships awarded to graduate players for 2021-22 Academic Year
4 hours ago
LIVE TRACKER: 2021 WHL Prospects Draft
6 hours ago
Dec. 8/21 – PBO (3) – OTT (4)
9 hours ago
Dec. 8/21 – MH (2) – REG (4)
9 hours ago
Dec. 8/21 – BDN (1) – MJ (2)
9 hours ago