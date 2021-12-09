365 WHL Scholarships awarded to graduate players for 2021-22 Academic Year

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that a total of 365 WHL graduate players have been awarded WHL Scholarships for the 2021-22 academic year.

The 2021-22 season serves as the 29th year of the WHL Scholarship program. Established on a league-wide basis in 1993-94, over 7,000 WHL Scholarships have been accessed, representing an investment of over $30 million by WHL Clubs. This season, WHL Clubs will contribute in excess of $2.5 million to the 365 WHL graduates utilizing the WHL Scholarship.

“The WHL and our 22 member Clubs are pleased to award WHL Scholarships to an impressive group of our graduate players, who are pursuing their post-secondary education,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “On an annual basis, we see a tremendous number of graduates accessing their WHL Scholarships. WHL Club ownership is committed to providing the most comprehensive hockey scholarship and education program in North America today, and this only adds to the world-class hockey experience enjoyed by WHL players.”

Administered by the WHL Office, WHL Scholarships are solely funded by the WHL member Clubs. Every player who plays in the WHL is eligible to receive the WHL Scholarship. For every season a player plays in the WHL, they receive a guaranteed, full-year of WHL Scholarship including tuition, textbooks and compulsory fees to a post-secondary institution of their choice. The WHL Scholarship is a fully-guaranteed academic scholarship with no requirement to play university hockey to qualify. The WHL graduate can apply the funding to any post-secondary or career-enhancing program of his choice, including trades schools or professional career training programs.

In addition to the WHL Scholarship players receive upon graduation from the WHL, all current WHL players are encouraged to enroll in post-secondary courses and these courses are also fully funded by WHL Clubs. On average, over 175 current WHL players take post-secondary courses while playing in the WHL. The financial assistance received for post-secondary studies while playing does not impact on the WHL Scholarship benefits a WHL player is entitled to upon graduating from the League. The WHL and Athabasca University have partnered to offer, through an online distance education platform, fully-accredited university courses to any WHL player interested in further pursuing post-secondary studies while playing in the WHL. On average, over 75 current WHL players take courses through Athabasca University.

This year, 234 of the 365 WHL Scholarship recipients are furthering their education at Universities in Western Canada, with 145 of those playing Canadian University hockey at the U SPORTS level in the Canada West (CW) men’s hockey league. In many cases, these student athletes have combined their WHL Scholarship with additional financial assistance from Canada West Universities to receive the Western Canada Premier Hockey Scholarship.

The University of Saskatchewan leads all post-secondary institutions with 35 WHL graduates enrolled in full-time studies, while 31 former WHL players are registered at the University of British Columbia. The University of Calgary (28), Mount Royal University (23), University of Regina (23), University of Alberta (21), University of Manitoba (21), and MacEwan University (16) also lead the way in WHL graduate enrolment.

WHL Scholarship recipients are enrolled this year as full-time students at 81 different post-secondary institutions throughout North America.

Alberta leads all Western provinces, having produced 132 WHL graduates currently accessing the WHL Scholarship, followed by British Columbia (88), Saskatchewan (69), and Manitoba (47). A total of 29 U.S. and international WHL graduates are accessing their WHL Scholarship.

Among the 2021-22 WHL Scholarship recipients, 131 WHL graduates are enrolled at universities in Eastern Canada, Canadian colleges, trades or technical institutions, or attending post-secondary in the United States.

CLICK HERE for a detailed list of all WHL Scholarship recipients for the 2021-22 academic year.

Summary: WHL Scholarships 2021-22

Canadian Universities, Western Canada – 234

Canadian Universities, Eastern Canada – 66

Canadian Colleges & other institutions – 50

U.S. Colleges & Universities – 15

Total WHL Graduate Scholarships – 365

WHL Graduates continuing to play hockey at the elite Canadian University or College level:

Canada West Conference – 145

Ontario University Athletics – 44

Atlantic University Sport Conferences – 16

Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) – 24

B.C. Intercollegiate Hockey League (BCIHL) – 1

Total – 230

Provincial Summary: WHL Scholarships 2021-22

British Columbia – 88

Alberta – 132

Saskatchewan – 69

Manitoba – 47

USA / International – 29

Total – 365

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.