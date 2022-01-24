Weekend Wrap-up: 5 top moments from across the CHL

Welcome to another edition of Weekend Wrap-up where each week we break down some of the top moments from across the CHL:

Overaged, undrafted Kartye powers Soo to victory on national TV

TSN aired its second CHL game Friday as the Soo Greyhounds traveled south to take on the Guelph Storm. In a battle between the two top teams from the OHL’s Western Conference, the Greyhounds got on the board first as the top power play went to work led by overage left-wing Tye Kartye who picked up his OHL-leading 28th goal. In the second period, the Soo added another goal as overage defencemen Robert Calisti netted his 13th goal of the season, the most among all OHL rearguards. Late in the second frame, the Soo once again went to work on the man advantage as Kartye scored his second of the game, marking his league-leading 17th power-play goal, and the most power-play markers by a Greyhounds skater since Brett Thompson in 2009-10. Ultimately coming away with a 4-2 win, the Greyhounds improved to 21-12-2-1 on the season.

Blades host Girls Rock and Pride Nights

It was a busy weekend in Saskatoon as the Blades hosted Girls Rock Night on Friday against Medicine Hat followed by Pride Night on Saturday against Winnipeg. In honour of Girls Rock Night, the Blades invited Olympic medalist and Chicago Blackhawks scout Brigette Lacquette, Paralympic medalist Keely Shaw, and Saskatoon Hilltops linebacker Emmarae Dale. The trio have all overcome adversity in their respective sports. On the ice, the Blades did not disappoint as they found the goal nine times, scoring three goals in each period for a 9-2 win, marked by four separate skaters who finished with two-goal nights: Jayden Wiens, Kyren Gronick, Rhett Rhinehart, and San Jose Sharks draftee Tristen Robins.

The next night, the Blades welcomed the top-ranked ICE as part of Pride Night. Working alongside Saskatoon Pride and Tourism Saskatoon, the Blades made Pride Night a success. In an effort to recognize the importance of inclusion and acceptance in the community, the Blades wore special Pride-themed uniforms that included a Pride coloured logo, arm and waist bands, and socks. The backs of the jerseys, instead of player names, featured words important to the LGBTQ+ community such as ‘Brave’, ‘Equality’, and ‘Celebration’. Once puck dropped, the Blades got an early start in scoring four-straight goals in the first frame en route to a 7-2 victory. For Saskatoon, the hero of the night was 19-year-old left-wing and alternate captain Kyle Crnkovic who netted two goals and added two helpers, helping the native of Chestermere, Alta., shift to top spot in WHL scoring with 57 points. Elsewhere, Robins put together another successful showing as a four-assist night pushed his point streak to six games, a stretch in which he has totaled eight goals and 10 helpers. With the victory, the Blades moved to fifth in the WHL’s Western Conference with a 21-14-1-1 record.

We loved everything about tonight 😎 GAME RECAP | https://t.co/OpfjuqIcTV pic.twitter.com/qf2Vweevjs — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) January 23, 2022

Big weekend for Frontenacs’ Merilainen

On Friday night, Kingston Frontenacs 19-year-old netminder Leevi Merilainen made history in a 5-2 win over Hamilton as the Finland native stopped two penalty shots in a single game. The Ottawa Senators prospect also made 33 saves in the victory. Two nights later, he was stellar once again in turning aside all 26 shots versus Oshawa to pick up his second career shutout. It also marks the second time this season in which Merilainen has come up perfect against the Generals.

On the season, Merilainen has been stable in net for Kingston with a record of 16-8-3-0 with a 3.44 goals-against average and .889 save percentage. The 16th win puts him tied for second best league wide, while Kingston’s third-straight victory saw the club improve to 20-9-3-0.

A highlight reel goal from Shane Wright and 26-save shutout from @Senators prospect Leevi Merilainen secured a third straight win for the East Division-leading @KingstonFronts on Sunday. RECAP 📰: https://t.co/3qO8MKKeF0 pic.twitter.com/pztqtHRIvh — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 24, 2022

Steelheads’ streak halted while Winterhawks keep winning

Standing atop the OHL with a 23-8-1-3 showing, the Mississauga Steelheads entered their Friday tilt versus Peterborough riding a 10-game point streak. When the puck dropped, the Petes ran out to an early 4-2 lead as part of a six-goal opening frame and an eventual 7-4 victory to snap Mississauga’s impressive streak. Playing the hero for Peterborough was 2001-born left-wing Emmett Sproule who found the back of the net twice and added two assists. Joining the Petes in October, Sproule is putting together the best season of his junior career, already with 15 goals and 33 assists on the campaign.

Out west, the Portland Winterhawks had a busy weekend playing three games in three nights against three different WHL teams. It began Friday in Washington versus Tri-City where the visitors took an early 2-1 lead in the first frame before adding two more markers in the third period to hold on for a 5-3 win. Saturday then saw the Winterhawks host Seattle where, after an even first period, Portland took control of the game in the final frame, scoring three goals to win 5-1. Winterhawks netminder Taylor Gauthier had another solid performance in making 27 saves. Closing out the weekend, Sunday saw Portland play host to Spokane, ultimately coming away with a 5-4 overtime victory in which 18-year-old defenceman and Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Ryan McCleary secured the game winner in the extra frame.

The Winterhawks are the hottest team in the WHL right now, riding an 11-game streak in which the club has collected 21 of 22 points. Among the top performers for the club over the weekend included Buffalo Sabres 2021 seventh-round selection Tyson Kozak who scored five times and added one assist. Part of a powerful one-two punch in Portland, Kozak’s season has seen him reach the 20-goal plateau for the first time in his career, while beyond Kozak is 18-year-old right-wing James Stefan, NHL Central Scouting’s 205th ranked North American skater whose season has seen him collect 38 points through as many appearances. Meanwhile, the Winterhawks are also solid between the pipes where their new addition in Gauthier has been perfect in his five appearances since arriving in Oregon, coming away with a 2.18 goals-against average and .937 save percentage over that stretch.

A weekend of hatties

It was a weekend of hat-tricks across the CHL. One of those hat-tricks this past weekend included the WHL leader in goals in Winnipeg ICE right-wing Connor McClennon. The Wainwright, Alta., native had three goals in the ICE’s 5-2 win over Prince Albert on Friday night. A 2020 fifth-round choice of the Philadelphia Flyers, the budding forward has proven to be a savvy selection, already with 28 goals and 23 assists for 51 points through 36 games this season.

But McClennon was not the only WHL player to have a hat-trick this weekend as Tri-City Americans alternate captain and 2001-born right-wing Sasha Mutala scored three goals in Saturday’s 4-1 win versus Spokane. On the season, Mutala has impressed with 13 goals and six helpers for 19 points in 21 contests. Elsewhere, Medicine Hat Tigers 17-year-old centre Oasiz Wiesblatt registered his first career hat-trick in a 6-4 triumph over Prince Albert on Saturday. The Calgary native scored two goals in the final frame to complete the feat. The 2004-born forward has eight goals with 10 assists for 18 points through 37 appearances this season.

In the OHL, Kitchener Rangers 19-year-old left-wing Mitchell Martin notched his first three-goal game in Friday’s 4-2 decision versus Windsor. The Sudbury, Ont., native scored two goals in the third period to seal it. Skating in his first OHL season, Martin has recorded 10 goals and nine assists for 19 points through 31 games.