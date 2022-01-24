Sharks prospect Robins named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Saskatoon Blades forward Tristen Robins has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending January 23, 2022.

Robins, a prospect of the San Jose Sharks, recorded seven points (2G-5A) in a pair of Blades home victories this past weekend versus the Medicine Hat Tigers and Winnipeg ICE, registering his 100th career WHL assist in the process.

The product of Clear Lake, Man. started his week by with a three-point performance (2G-1A) Friday, January 21 against the Tigers. Robins got the Blades offence started with a first-period goal before adding a short-handed marker in the middle stanza as Saskatoon defeated Medicine Hat 9-2.

He then added four assists in a 7-2 victory over Winnipeg Saturday, January 22.

Robins was named second star in both contests.

The 20-year-old currently leads the WHL in short-handed points (six), while also sitting second among WHL skaters in power-play points (24).

He was previously named the WHL Player of the Week for the week ending October 17, 2021. He was also honoured as the McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month for the month of October.

Robins was originally selected by the Regina Pats in the fourth round of the 2016 WHL Draft. In 185 career WHL games with the Pats and Blades, he has tallied 174 points (72G-102A).

The San Jose Sharks selected Robins in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft, signing him to an entry-level contract in January of 2021.

Robins and the Saskatoon Blades are next in action Tuesday, January 25 when they begin a two-game Alberta road trip against the Medicine Hat Tigers (7:00 p.m. MT, Co-op Place).