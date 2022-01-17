Weekend Wrap-up: 5 top moments from across the CHL

Welcome to the Weekend Wrap-up where each week we break down some of the top moments from across the CHL.

Goyette and Samson fuel Wolves and Cougars to wins on national stage

The CHL on TSN calendar launched Friday with a double-header, with the first game featuring the Sudbury Wolves visiting the Kingston Frontenacs. Getting an early start, the Wolves stunned the home side by taking a 3-0 lead through the first frame en route to an eventual 8-4 road victory. For Sudbury, 17-year-old centre David Goyette played the hero with four goals in the win. The Wolves also saw a strong performance from rookie forward Kocha Delic, who finished with four assists, as well as fellow frontman Quentin Musty, the first player taken in June’s OHL Priority Selection who closed out the night with a pair of goals. Friday’s win was the second straight for the Wolves, though short-lived as they came up short Sunday in a 5-4 shootout final against Ottawa where Goyette continued his strong weekend with a goal and an assist. Sitting second in OHL rookie scoring, Goyette has impressed in collecting eight points in his past five outings.

Meanwhile, Friday’s second national game saw the hosting Vancouver Giants open the scoring with a goal by 18-year-old right winger Justin Lies before the Prince George Cougars clawed back a pair in the middle frame courtesy of Philadelphia Flyers prospect Ethan Samson and 17-year-old centre Koehn Ziemmer. The Giants later drew even on a tally by captain and Florida Panthers draft pick Justin Sourdif to put the game in overtime. The extra frame saw Prince George stun the home crowd as Samson picked up his second tally of the night. Not yet finished, the Cougars once again came away with the victory the following night, topping Vancouver by a 4-2 final to improve to 5-3-1-1 in their past 10 contests.

Americans honour the military, Broncos pay tribute to bus crash victims

The Tri-City Americans on Friday held their annual Military Appreciation Night against the Kamloops Blazers. It is always a special night for Tri-City each year, where this season the squad wore a special jersey featuring silver stars and the numbers and names on the back forming the American flag.

On the ice, it was also a special night for Weyburn, Sask., as hometown product Ethan Ernst of the Americans faced off against his 17-year-old brother Dylan Ernst, goaltender for the Blazers. In the end, the Americans came away with a 5-4 victory, highlighted by two-goal performances from centres Jake Sloan and Samuel Huo.

Meanwhile, Friday night also saw the Swift Current Broncos honour the four victims of the 1986 bus crash – Trent Kresse, Scott Kruger, Chris Mantyka, and Brent Ruff – with a video tribute prior to puck drop against Saskatoon. By night’s end, the Blades came away with a 6-4 victory powered by a hat-trick from San Jose Sharks prospect Tristen Robins, before then sweeping the weekend set with a 4-1 victory the next night.

Petes face off against rival Generals

The Petes and Generals are one of the best rivalries in the CHL. The two sides reconnected Saturday in an eventual 4-1 Oshawa victory led by a strong performance by 19-year-old captain and Edmonton Oilers prospect Ty Tullio who had a goal and an assist, bringing him to 150 career points. With the Petes looking toward the future, Saturday’s showdown offered optimism as new addition Chase Stillman, a 2021 first-round selection by the New Jersey Devils, potted his first with the Maroon and White that also marked his 10th goal of the season.

Welcome home Stillman!🎉 His first for @PetesOHLhockey, Chase Stillman (@Chasestillman61) scores off the power play! The Peterborough native gets his 10th goal of the season on home ice 🎥 pic.twitter.com/K3avIHLXk6 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 16, 2022

Steelheads, Storm continue to stack up wins

Both the Mississauga Steelheads and Guelph Storm are running red hot with two incredible streaks. One of the surprise stories of the CHL this season, the Steelheads now stand tops in the OHL with a 23-7-1-2 record. In all, Mississauga has won eight straight, led by a powerful offensive attack from 19-year-old left winger James Hardie whose 26 goals sit second-best league wide. Beyond Hardie, the Steelheads also offer up an impressive supporting cast that counts fellow forwards Luca Del Bel Belluz and Owen Beck, both of whom were ranked inside the top-20 of NHL Central Scouting’s midterm report. This season, Del Bel Belluz has 18 goals and 27 assists while Beck has 13 goals and 16 assists. The Steelheads have also gotten superb goaltending from 19-year-old Joe Ranger, who headlines his OHL brethren with a 1.94 goals-against average and .929 save percentage.

Goal #26 for Hardie‼️👏 James Hardie scores his 26th goal of the season for the @OHLSteelheads! Hardie is now tied in the lead for most goals scored this season🎥 pic.twitter.com/4VZ2PG3hKb — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 15, 2022

Returning to the ice Sunday for the first time since December 18, the Storm came away with a 7-4 decision over rival Kitchener to mark their fourth-straight victory. En route to the win, the Storm saw a strong showing from 17-year-old Russian import Valentin Zhugin who impressed with a goal and three assists. Up front, Zhugin forms part of the Storm’s offensive attack that is headlined by Anaheim Ducks draftee Sasha Pastujov who has shined this season with 21 goals and 15 assists for 36 points through 27 appearances.

OHL and WHL referees honoured for their contributions to the game

Well-deserved accolades were presented Saturday as WHL referee Brett Iverson was recognized with the WHL Milestone Award.

Since 2008-09, the native of Richmond, B.C., has officiated more than 650 WHL games and also appeared in four championship series and two Memorial Cups. On three occasions, Iverson has been presented with the Allen Paradice Memorial Trophy, awarded to the WHL’s top official. Bringing a decorated resume, Iverson’s extensive experience includes international events like the 2018 Winter Olympics as well as the 2015 U18s and four World Championships.

WHL Referee Brett Iverson was presented with the WHL Milestone Award this evening. Iverson, a three-time winner of the Allen Paradice Memorial Trophy as the WHL's Top Official, has skated in more than 650 career WHL Regular Season games. 📰 | https://t.co/IvafLFk2mE pic.twitter.com/hOpE2U6c1F — The WHL (@TheWHL) January 16, 2022

Meanwhile, in the OHL, official Kevin Hastings became the third referee in league history to reach the 1,000-game plateau, with the hallmark contest coming in Sunday’s showdown between the Storm and Rangers. Extra special for the 49-year-old Hastings was that the major accomplishment came in his hometown of Kitchener.

A 22-year OHL veteran, over the years Hastings has officiated 10 OHL championship series as well as four Memorial Cups. Hastings has also been previously selected to officiate league events including OHL All-Star Games, the Canada/Russia Series, as well as Top Prospects Games. In 2017-18, Hastings was presented with the Ken Bodendistel Character Award for Officials. A former player, Hastings was an 11th round draft choice of the Kingston Raiders in the 1989 OHL Priority Selection.