From the Point: NHL Central Scouting Director Dan Marr

NHL Central Scouting Director Dan Marr joined Junior Hockey Magazine to discuss the 2021-22 hockey season, Shane Wright’s spot atop the midterm rankings, and what excites him about 2023 NHL Draft headliner Connor Bedard:

Junior Hockey Magazine: What has been your approach to a disrupted hockey season?

Dan Marr: We took an aggressive approach to the start of this year where our staff hit the ground running. We got in a lot of crossover scouting prior to things starting to shut down. We didn’t want to be behind like we had been before.

JHM: What has Shane Wright done to solidify himself at the top of all North American skaters?

DM: From our history, we don’t let one tournament or event greatly influence our ranking of a player when you have a long runway of history. Shane Wright has had nothing but disruptions and distractions in what could be one of the more important years of his hockey career. He has handled himself and carried himself so well. That is an impressive fact in itself. On the ice, he continues to show us his skills, smarts, and the speed that he has that he can be a difference maker. Shane Wright is doing everything that is projected of him. Kingston is poised to have a really strong second half and he will be a leader in that regard. Everything that he does is at the NHL level. He can take control and make a difference in the game with his ultra-quick skill, his processing, and execution of plays. Coaches and general managers look at scoring chances, and Shane creates so many scoring chances over the course of a game, it just doesn’t always show up on the scoresheet. He is doing everything that he needs to do.

JHM: What are your impressions of Connor Bedard?

DM: Connor Bedard slots himself into that category as a special player. Any time you can go into a draft year knowing you have a special player to look at, it is exciting, and the thing that everyone should find exciting is that the best is yet to come. He is going to continue to physically mature and his game is going to mature with experience. He is already proving that he can be a catalyst to a team’s fortunes. He finds ways to contribute to a game and he does it in such an unselfish way. It is very impressive when you watch him play against older players and when you watch him play against his peers. It is exciting to think about where the future lies with this player.