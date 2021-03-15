Warriors goaltender Bilous named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Moose Jaw Warriors goaltender Boston Bilous has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending March 14, 2021.

Bilous, 20, helped the Moose Jaw Warriors get out to a perfect 2-0-0-0 start as the WHL’s East Division returned to action this past weekend. The veteran netminder has a 1.90 goals-against average and .920 save percentage to his name through two games, having stopped 46 of the 50 shots sent his way.

Opening the campaign on Friday, March 12 against the Brandon Wheat Kings, Bilous turned aside 19 of 22 shots as the Warriors eked out a 4-3 overtime win.

The product of Langley, B.C., followed on Sunday, March 14, with a 27-save performance that backstopped the Warriors to a 2-1 shootout victory over the Prince Albert Raiders. Bilous also turned aside Matthew Culling and Spencer Moe in the shootout, giving Moose Jaw its second victory to start the year.

The 6-foot-3, 188-pound puckstopper was originally selected by the Edmonton Oil Kings in the fourth round (80th overall) of the 2016 WHL Draft. Over the course of 86 career WHL regular season appearances, Bilous has a record of 27-35-6-2 with a 3.45 GAA, .875 SV% and three shutouts.

Next up, Bilous and the Warriors will take on the Regina Pats on Tuesday, March 16 (8 p.m. MT) from the Subway WHL Hub.

WHL Goaltender of the Week

March 1, 2021 – Sebastian Cossa, Edmonton Oil Kings

March 8, 2021 – Brayden Peters, Calgary Hitmen

