Tigers defenceman Clayton named WHL Player of the Week presented by Journie Rewards

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Medicine Hat Tigers defenceman Cole Clayton has been named WHL Player of the Week presented by Journie Rewards for the week ending March 14, 2021.

Clayton, 21, recorded seven points (4G-3A) in three games this past week as the Tigers improved to 4-3-0-0 on the season.

On Friday, March 12, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Clayton became the second Tiger to record a hat trick this season, scoring three goals in a 6-2 win over the Calgary Hitmen at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex on Tsuut’ina Nation. Clayton received first-star honours in the game after registering three power-play goals – one in each period of play.

On Saturday, March 13, the product of Strathmore, Alta., maintained his hot hand, recording a goal and an assist as the Tigers doubled up the Hitmen by a 4-2 margin at Co-op Place in Medicine Hat. Clayton was named second star of the game after his power-play goal late in the second period stood up as the eventual game-winning marker. He also provided a primary assist on Eric Van Impe’s first period power-play goal.

Closing out the weekend on Sunday, March 14, Clayton secured two assists as the Tigers dropped a 5-4 decision to the Hitmen back in Calgary. Clayton’s first helper of the evening once again came on the man advantage, as he set up Ryan Chyzowski to open the scoring in the first period. Clayton added another primary assist on Oasiz Wiesblatt’s third period goal.

Through seven games to start the season, Clayton leads the entire WHL in scoring with 14 points (5G-9A), sitting three points ahead of teammate Brett Kemp, who is second in WHL scoring with 11 points (3G-8A).

A fourth-year defenceman, Clayton was originally selected by the Tigers in the third round (46th overall) of the 2015 WHL Draft. In 198 career WHL regular season games, he has registered 72 points (13G-59A), including a career high 30 points (2G-28A) in 63 games during the 2019-20 season.

Clayton and the Tigers will take some time off from Central Division action, returning to play on Friday, March 26 (7 p.m. MT) when they host the Lethbridge Hurricanes at Co-op Place in Medicine Hat.

WHL Player of the Week presented by Journie Rewards

March 1, 2021 – Dylan Guenther, Edmonton Oil Kings

March 8, 2021 – Jalen Luypen, Edmonton Oil Kings

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.