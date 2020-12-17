Warriors acquire 20-year-old Riley Krane from Pats

The Moose Jaw Warriors have acquired 20-year-old forward Riley Krane from the Regina Pats in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2023 WHL Draft. The two East Division rivals announced the deal Thursday morning.

“It was a tough thing to trade Riley, as he’s been a really good Pat in every way during his time in Regina,” said John Paddock, Vice President of Hockey Operations and General Manager of the Pats. “We wish him the best moving forward.”

Krane, a 5-foot-11, 194-pound product of Dawson Creek, B.C., enjoyed a career year in 2019-20, recording 32 points (16G-16A) in 61 contests. Originally selected by the Pats in the eighth round (168th overall) of the 2015 WHL Draft, Krane has collected 57 points (29G-28A) in 129 career WHL regular season outings.