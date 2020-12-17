Tigers sweep Sea Dogs to win inaugural Memorial eCup presented by Kia

The Medicine Hat Tigers and Lukas Svejkovsky have claimed digital supremacy.

Defeating the Saint John Sea Dogs in Thursday’s best-of-three championship final, the Tigers won the first-ever Memorial eCup presented by Kia after coming away with 10-0 and 4-1 victories.

Game 1: Medicine Hat Tigers 10 vs. Saint John Sea Dogs 0

The Tigers pounced to an early lead as 2021 NHL Draft hopeful Cole Sillinger found the back of the net just 40 seconds into the first period, setting up a lopsided opening frame that saw Medicine Hat pour on the offense including two more goals by Sillinger. Holding a six-goal advantage after 20 minutes, the Tigers were an unstoppable force for the remainder of the contest as Sillinger added his fourth tally while fellow forward Brett Kemp also wrapped up the night with a multi-goal effort. As has been the case throughout the tournament, Svejkovsky also got in on the action, adding the eighth goal for his side.

What a performance!! He only needed two games to claim the best-of-three series. Lukas Svejkovsky is your inaugural Memorial eCup Champion!!@CHLHockey | @tigershockey | @KiaCanada #KiaCHLeCup pic.twitter.com/9B6h7XbO2T — The WHL (@TheWHL) December 18, 2020

Game 2: Medicine Hat Tigers 4 vs. Saint John Sea Dogs 1

After playing to a scoreless first period, familiar faces lit the lamp in the second game of the night as Kemp and Sillinger once again got on the board for the Tigers, with the latter’s goal coming shorthanded and ultimately standing as the game winner after Sea Dogs representative Riley Bezeau broke the goose egg for his side. Cushioning the lead, the Tigers again received offensive support from Svejkovsky before Bryan Lockner wrapped up the night with his side’s fourth goal of the game.