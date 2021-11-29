Videotron Team of the Week | 2021-2022 | Week 9

Here are the QMJHL players who earned their spot on the Videotron Team of the Week for the period ranging from November 22 to 28, 2021.

_

FORWARDS:

DEFENSEMEN:

William VILLENEUVE | Sea Dogs | Saint John | 2GP-1G-4A, +4

Miguel TOURIGNY | Armada | Blainville-Boisbriand | 3GP-4G-1A, +3

GOALTENDER:

Rémi POIRIER | Olympiques | Gatineau | 2-0-0-0, 0.934%, 2.00, 0SO

_

2021-2022 Videotron Team of the Week:

Week 1 | Sep. 30 – Oct. 3, 2021

Week 2 | Oct. 4 – Oct. 10, 2021

Week 3 | Oct. 11 – Oct. 17, 2021

Week 4 | Oct. 18 – Oct. 24, 2021

Week 5 | Oct. 25 – Oct. 31, 2021

Week 6 | Nov. 1 – Nov. 7, 2021

Week 7 | Nov. 8 – Nov. 14, 2021

Week 8 | Nov. 15 – Nov. 21, 2021

Week 9 | Nov. 22 – Nov. 28, 2021