Videotron Team of the Week | 2021-2022 | Week 9
Here are the QMJHL players who earned their spot on the Videotron Team of the Week for the period ranging from November 22 to 28, 2021.
FORWARDS:
- Samuel JOHNSON | Huskies | Rouyn-Noranda | 3GP-1G-7A, +2
- Joshua ROY | Phœnix | Sherbrooke | 2GP-2G-5A, +0
- Zachary L’HEUREUX | Mooseheads | Halifax |2GP-2G-4A, +5
DEFENSEMEN:
- William VILLENEUVE | Sea Dogs | Saint John | 2GP-1G-4A, +4
- Miguel TOURIGNY | Armada | Blainville-Boisbriand | 3GP-4G-1A, +3
GOALTENDER:
- Rémi POIRIER | Olympiques | Gatineau | 2-0-0-0, 0.934%, 2.00, 0SO
