QMJHL Player of the Week | Samuel Johnson (November 29, 2021)

The latest Player of the Week in the QMJHL is Rouyn-Noranda Huskies winger Samuel Johnson. In three games, the 19-year-old from Carleton, Quebec scored once and added seven assists as the Huskies made their way through the Maritimes.

Thursday night in Saint John was a tough one for the Huskies. Though Johnson would chip in with an assist, his club would fall to the Sea Dogs 9-2. The following night in Halifax, the Huskies would drop a 5-2 decision to the Mooseheads. However, the much closer affair saw the third-year veteran snipe his sixth goal of the campaign to go with another assist en route to being named the game’s third star.

On Sunday afternoon in Sydney, the Huskies would break out of their slump and Johnson would deliver a game to remember. With five points on the day, all assists, Johnson set a new personal single game benchmark while his club would go on the record a 6-4 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles.

Now riding a 10-game point streak, Johnson, who was selected in the fourth round at the 2019 QMJHL Draft by the Huskies, has already set a new personal best with 22 points on the season in only 17 games. This offensive outburst has vaulted him into a tie for the team scoring lead.

2021-2022 QMJHL Player of the Week:

Week 1 | Nov. 30 – Oct. 3 : Bennett MacArthur (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)

Week 2 | Oct. 4 – Oct. 10 : Xavier Parent (Phoenix | Sherbrooke)

Week 3 | Oct. 11 – Oct. 17 : Félix Lafrance (Saguenéens | Chicoutimi)

Week 4 | Oct. 18 – Oct. 24 : Lukas Cormier (Islanders | Charlottetown)

Week 5 | Oct. 25 – Oct. 31 : Xavier Bourgault (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 6 | Nov. 1 – Nov. 7 : Justin Côté (Voltigeurs | Drummondville)

Week 7 | Nov. 8 – Nov. 14 : Vincent Sévigny (Tigres | Victoriaville)

Week 8 | Nov. 15 – Nov. 21 : Olivier Adam (Drakkar | Baie-Comeau)

Week 9 | Nov. 22 – Nov. 28 : Samuel Johnson (Huskies | Rouyn-Noranda)