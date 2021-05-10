Ultramar Player of the Week | Nathan Legare (May 10, 2021)

The latest Ultramar Player of the Week is Val-d’Or Foreurs winger Nathan Legare. In a pair of games, the 20-year-old form Montreal scored twice and added an assist while his club took a 2-0 series lead in its Quarter-Final series against the Rimouski Oceanic.

On Friday afternoon, Legare picked up his third goal of the postseason and added an assist on the eventual game-winner as the Foreurs opened their second round series with a 6-2 triumph. The fourth-year veteran, who also finished with a +/- rating of +2, was named the game’s second star.

He would be named the second star the following evening as well. Legare’s goal early in the second period would open the scoring and hold up as the winner in Val-d’Or’s 3-0 shutout victory over Rimouski. The win extended the Foreurs’ perfect record in postseason play to 5-0.

Acquired from the Baie-Comeau Drakkar at the holiday trade period, Legare has been on a roll with the powerful Foreurs, registering 24 points in 19 regular season games with the club. A third round selection of the Pittsburgh Penguins at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Legare is averaging a point per game in this year’s playoffs.

_

2020-2021 Ultramar Player of the Week:

Week 1 | Oct. 2 – Oct. 4 : Miguel Tourigny (Armada | Blainville-Boisbriand)

Week 2 | Oct. 5 – Oct. 11 : Mavrik Bourque (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 3 | Oct. 12 – Oct. 18 : Félix-Antoine Marcotty (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)

Week 4 | Oct. 19 – Oct. 25 : Elliot Desnoyers (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 5 | Oct. 26 – Nov. 1 : Jordan Spence (Wildcats | Moncton)

Week 6 | Nov. 2 – Nov. 8 : Elliot Desnoyers (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 7 | Nov. 9 – Nov. 15 : Alex Beaucage (Huskies | Rouyn-Noranda)

Week 8 | Nov. 16 – Nov. 22 : Luke Henman (Armada | Blainville-Boisbriand)

Week 9 | Nov. 23 – Nov. 30 : Justin Robidas (Foreurs | Val-d’Or)

Week 10 | Jan. 22 – Jan. 24 : Samuel Hlavaj (Phoenix | Sherbrooke)

Week 11 | Jan. 29 – Jan. 31 : Mavrik Bourque (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 12 | Feb. 1 – Feb. 7 : Christopher Merisier-Ortiz (Armada | Blainville-Boisbriand)

Week 13 | Feb. 8 – Feb. 14 : Edouard St-Laurent (Huskies | Rouyn-Noranda)

Week 14 | Feb. 15 – Feb. 21 : Cedric Desruisseaux (Islanders | Charlottetown)

Week 15 | Feb. 22 – Feb. 28 : Zachary L’Heureux (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 16 | Mar. 1 – Mar. 7 : Xavier Cormier (Océanic | Rimouski)

Week 17 | Mar. 8 – Mar. 14 : Ryan Francis (Sea Dogs | Saint John)

Week 18 | Mar. 15 – Mar. 21 : Colten Ellis (Islanders | Charlottetown)

Week 19 | Mar. 22 – Mar. 28 : Justin Côté (Voltigeurs | Drummondville)

Week 20 | Mar. 29 – Apr. 4 : Jonathan Lemieux (Foreurs | Val-d’Or)

Week 21 | Apr. 5 – Apr. 11 : Mathieu Desgagnés (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)

Week 22 | Apr. 12 – Apr. 18 : Ryan Francis (Sea Dogs | Saint John)

2021 President Cup Playoffs:

Week 23 | Apr. 19 – Apr. 25 : Mikhail Abramov (Tigres | Victoriaville)

Week 24 | Apr. 26 – May 2 : Thomas Sigouin (Remparts | Quebec)

Week 25 | May 3 – May 10 : Nathan Legare (Foreurs | Val-d’Or)