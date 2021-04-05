Ultramar Player of the Week | Jonathan Lemieux (April 5, 2021)

The latest Ultramar Player of the Week is Val-d’Or Foreurs goaltender Jonathan Lemieux. In a pair of games, the 19-year-old from Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec went 2-0-0-0 with a 0.60 goals against average and a save percentage of .966% to help his club conclude the regular season on a winning note.

On Wednesday evening in the latest protected environment, Lemieux turned aside 14 shots to run his personal win streak to five games in a 4-1 win over the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. The victory marked the seventh in a row for the Foreurs.

On Friday afternoon, the fourth-year veteran was flawless through forty minutes before giving way to backup netminder William Blackburn. The two combined for a 24-save shutout in the Foreurs’ regular season finale, a 5-0 triumph over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. With the win, the West Division Champion Foreurs enter the postseason with a sparkling 29-3-2-2 record.

The last two victories have helped Lemieux set a new league record after he reached the minimum requirement for minutes played (1440) in the final game of the regular season. His 1.96 GAA bests the previous season record of 2.01, set by Moncton Wildcats backstop Nicola Riopel back in 2008-09. Though this record may be bested once the Maritimes teams complete their regular season, it cannot overshadow Lemieux’s tremendous campaign that also currently places him second in the league in both save percentage (.920%) and wins (20).

_

2020-2021 Ultramar Player of the Week:

Week 1 | Oct. 2 – Oct. 4 : Miguel Tourigny (Armada | Blainville-Boisbriand)

Week 2 | Oct. 5 – Oct. 11 : Mavrik Bourque (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 3 | Oct. 12 – Oct. 18 : Félix-Antoine Marcotty (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)

Week 4 | Oct. 19 – Oct. 25 : Elliot Desnoyers (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 5 | Oct. 26 – Nov. 1 : Jordan Spence (Wildcats | Moncton)

Week 6 | Nov. 2 – Nov. 8 : Elliot Desnoyers (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 7 | Nov. 9 – Nov. 15 : Alex Beaucage (Huskies | Rouyn-Noranda)

Week 8 | Nov. 16 – Nov. 22 : Luke Henman (Armada | Blainville-Boisbriand)

Week 9 | Nov. 23 – Nov. 30 : Justin Robidas (Foreurs | Val-d’Or)

Week 10 | Jan. 22 – Jan. 24 : Samuel Hlavaj (Phoenix | Sherbrooke)

Week 11 | Jan. 29 – Jan. 31 : Mavrik Bourque (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 12 | Feb. 1 – Feb. 7 : Christopher Merisier-Ortiz (Armada | Blainville-Boisbriand)

Week 13 | Feb. 8 – Feb. 14 : Edouard St-Laurent (Huskies | Rouyn-Noranda)

Week 14 | Feb. 15 – Feb. 21 : Cedric Desruisseaux (Islanders | Charlottetown)

Week 15 | Feb. 22 – Feb. 28 : Zachary L’Heureux (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 16 | Mar. 1 – Mar. 7 : Xavier Cormier (Océanic | Rimouski)

Week 17 | Mar. 8 – Mar. 14 : Ryan Francis (Sea Dogs | Saint John)

Week 18 | Mar. 15 – Mar. 21 : Colten Ellis (Islanders | Charlottetown)

Week 19 | Mar. 22 – Mar. 28 : Justin Côté (Voltigeurs | Drummondville)

Week 20 | Mar. 29 – Apr. 4 : Jonathan Lemieux (Foreurs | Val-d’Or)