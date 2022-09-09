Titan alumnus Perreault retires

Former Acadie-Bathurst Titan forward Mathieu Perreault has announced his retirement from hockey.

The former Titan star played 708 games in the NHL over 13 seasons with Washington, Anaheim, Winnipeg and Montreal. The Drummondville native tallied 143 goals and 353 points and also appeared in 51 playoff games.

Over the course of three seasons with Acadie-Bathurst (2005-08), Perreault registered 285 points (93 goals) in just 194 games, the third most in franchise history.

In 2006-07, he claimed the Michel Briere Trophy as QMJHL MVP and was selected to the First All-Star Team as well as the CHL Second All-Star Team.

A year later, as captain of the team, his 80 assists and 114 points both led the QMJHL as he was again named to the CHL Second All-Star Team in addition to the QMJHL Second All-Star Team.

His 119 points in 2006-07 ranks as the second most in a single Titan season while his 114-point effort a season later ranks third.

In addition to his NHL career, Perreault played 166 games in the AHL and claimed back-to-back Calder Cup titles in 2008-09 and 2009-10 with the Hershey Bears.