CHL Prospect Pipeline: New York Islanders

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2021-22, who were born in 2001 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

William Dufour

Joining the Saint John Sea Dogs for 2021-22, Dufour put together a dominant campaign that witnessed him finish second in QMJHL scoring with 116 points in 66 games, including a league-leading 56 goals. For his regular-season efforts, Dufour was presented with the Michel Briere Trophy as the league’s most valuable player. Not yet finished, Dufour’s success continued at the Memorial Cup where he again earned MVP recognition after leading the tournament with eight points in four games to help his club raise CHL supremacy. Originally chosen sixth overall in the 2018 QMJHL Entry Draft, Dufour’s time in the junior circuit beyond Saint John has also counted stops in Rouyn-Noranda and Drummondville where through 203 career contests he has racked up 221 points. A 20-year-old Quebec City native, the dominant right-wing was chosen by the Islanders in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, while the coming campaign will see him join the minor pros in Bridgeport.

Isaiah George

An effortless puck carrier from the back end, George showed early signs of his offensive touch with the London Knights last season as he registered 23 points through 67 outings. An 18-year-old Oakville, Ont., native, George was selected by the Islanders in the fourth round of this summer’s NHL Draft.

Daylan Kuefler

Bringing a power forward build, Kuefler offers up plenty of intrigue backed by a budding offensive game that took off last season with the Kamloops Blazers. Through 65 appearances, Kuefler rallied to a career high of 59 points counting 38 goals and 21 assists. A 20-year-old native of Stettler, Alta., the talented left-wing was also effective in the 2022 WHL postseason as he notched 17 points in as many games. In all, it helped the promising skater to hear his name called by New York in the sixth round of this summer’s NHL Draft.

Tristan Lennox

Playing a calm and confident game in the blue paint, the hulking netminder has showed intriguing progression over three seasons with the Saginaw Spirit. Making 28 appearances with the upstart club in 2021-22, Lennox picked up seven victories alongside a 3.20 goals-against average and .888 save percentage. A 19-year-old native of Cambridge, Ont., Lennox has previously joined his home country on the national stage including a three-game run with Canada White at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. Lennox was chosen by the Islanders in the third round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Matthew Maggio

An industrious right winger, Maggio found his scoring touch last season as he exploded to an 85-point finish that ranked second best on the Windsor Spitfires. A 19-year-old native from Tecumseh, Ont., the gifted forward has also enjoyed success internationally including a four-point showing in six games with Canada Red at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. Maggio was chosen by New York in the fifth round of this summer’s NHL Draft.