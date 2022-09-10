CHL Prospect Pipeline: New York Rangers

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2021-22, who were born in 2001 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Maxim Barbashev

The brother of St. Louis Blues forward and former Moncton Wildcats skater Ivan Barbashev, the younger suits up for the same junior club and has shown much of the same offensive flair. Joining the club after being selected in the opening round of the 2020 CHL Import Draft, the Russian right-wing is a strong forechecker who brings a physical element. Not lost on the scoresheet, Barbashev also backs up his play offensively where last season he finished third in team scoring with 42 points in 59 outings, helping him to earn a spot on the QMJHL’s All-Rookie Team. The 18-year-old was chosen by the Rangers in the fifth round of this summer’s NHL Draft.

Bryce McConnell-Barker

Playing an intelligent, two-way game, the budding centre put together a strong first season with the Soo Greyhounds that saw him offer strong secondary scoring support to the tune of 49 points through 68 appearances, good for fifth in team scoring. An 18-year-old native of London, Ont., McConnell-Barker was originally chosen fourth overall in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection, while this past offseason he heard his name called by the Rangers 97th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Talyn Boyko

Splitting last season between the Tri-City Americans and Kelowna Rockets, Boyko assumed the starting duties in his new home and had much success, coming away with 28 victories across 46 appearances coupled with a 2.79 goals-against and .913 save percentage as he earned a spot on the WHL’s B.C. Division Second All-Star Team. The 19-year-old from Drumheller, Alta., was chosen by New York in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Will Cuylle

A gifted goal scorer, Cuylle put together a dominant 2021-22 campaign that saw him reach new career highs in all major offensive categories counting 43 goals and 37 assists for 80 points. For his efforts, the Windsor Spitfires captain was named to the OHL’s Second All-Star Team. In all, the talented centre has spent three seasons in the junior circuit, while the coming campaign will see Cuylle continue his career in the minor pros after being selected by the Rangers in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft. A 20-year-old Toronto native, Cuylle’s offseason was highlighted by a stint with Canada at the World Juniors.

Dylan Garand

A calm presence between the pipes, Garand moves with precision and success has followed as demonstrated by last season with the Kamloops Blazers in which he recorded 34 wins in 45 outings while coming up with a .925 save percentage and 2.16 goals-against average, helping him to earn recognition as the CHL Goaltender of the Year. A frequent participant on the national stage, Garand’s international resume includes a showing with Team Canada at this summer’s World Juniors rendition. A 20-year-old native of Victoria, B.C., Garand was chosen by the Rangers in round four of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Jayden Grubbe

An intelligent, two-way centre, Grubbe excels at reading plays to create his offensive opportunities. Reaching a career high of 35 points through 68 appearances with the Red Deer Rebels last season, Grubbe continues to flash his scoring upside. A 19-year-old Calgary native, Grubbe has also participated on the national stage, putting up three points in five games with Canada Black at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. Originally chosen seventh overall in the 2018 WHL Draft, Grubbe’s time in the junior circuit has seen him collect 67 points across 130 career contests. The talented centre was picked by the Rangers in the third round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Ryder Korczak

The brother of Vegas Golden Knights up-and-coming defenceman Kaedan Korczak, the younger plies his trade as pivot. Building his offensive game over his junior career, Korczak reached new heights last season with the Moose Jaw Warriors as he finished second in team scoring – and one point shy of top spot – with 25 goals and 54 assists through 68 outings. The 19-year-old native of Yorkton, Sask., was chosen by the Rangers in the third round of the 2021 NHL Draft and subsequently signed his entry-level contract in May.

Brennan Othmann

The Rangers’ opening round selection from the 2021 NHL Draft, Othmann intrigued the scouting community with his scoring touch mixed with his willingness to play the body. Originally chosen second overall in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection, Othmann has spent the past two campaigns with the Flint Firebirds underscored by the 2021-22 season where as captain he paced his squad with 97 points in 66 outings to earn a spot on the OHL’s First All-Star Team. A 19-year-old native of Pickering, Ont., the talented left-wing has also seen success on the national stage, helping Canada to a gold-medal finish at the 2021 Under-18 World Championship.

Matthew Rempe

A solid three-zone skater, the talented centre has shown noteworthy progression over his three seasons with the Seattle Thunderbirds, with his most recent campaign seeing him supply 23 points across 56 contests before adding another eight goals and four assists in 24 playoff appearances. A 20-year-old Calgary native, Rempe was chosen by New York in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, then signed his first contract with the club last November.