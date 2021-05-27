Tigres put an end to Foreurs’ perfect playoff run with Game 1 win

The Victoriaville Tigres have drawn first blood in the 2021 President Cup Final presented by Rogers thanks to a 3-2 triumph over the Val-d’Or Foreurs at Quebec’s Videotron Centre.

Benjamin Tardif, with a pair of goals, led the Tigres while defenseman Vincent Sevigny potted his fourth of the playoffs. Jakob Pelletier and Samuel Poulin replied for the Foreurs as Jordan Spence chipped in with a pair of assists.

The Foreurs jumped ahead 1-0 after 20 minutes, outshooting Victoriaville 11-7 in the process. Pelletier opened the series scoring just 1:29 in, moving in all alone on Tigres netminder Nikolas Hurtubise before sliding home a backhander for his fourth of the postseason.

The Tigres would draw even with just 21 seconds remaining in the middle frame. While shorthanded, Tardif would force a turnover in his own zone, cruise in on a breakaway and beat goaltender Jonathan Lemieux with a low wrister for his ninth of the playoffs. Val-d’Or held a 25-16 shots advantage through two periods.

Victoriaville would take its first lead of the game late in the third. Vincent Sevigny converted on Alex Beaucage’s centering pass from in close at 18:07. After Tardif’s second of the game, into the empty net with 56 seconds remaining, gave the Tigres a two-goal cushion, Poulin would round out the scoring by cashing in on a rebound at the side of the net for his tenth goal at 19:28. First star Hurtubise made 32 saves for the victory while Lemieux kicked aside 25 shots in the loss.

The puck drops on game two of this best-of-seven series Saturday afternoon at 4PM ET/5PM AT. Tickets are still available for those looking that game live.

_

FULL GAME STATS