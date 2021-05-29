CHL Prospect Pipeline – Chicago Blackhawks

Introducing the CHL Prospect Pipeline presented by Kubota, the premiere feature highlighting current CHL talent that has been drafted or signed by each of the National Hockey League’s 32 teams.

Chicago Blackhawks

Louis Crevier

A hulking blue-liner who plays a defence-first style, Crevier has skated three seasons with the Sagueneens in which he has also continued to build his offensive game. After netting 10 goals in 2019-20 – second-highest among Chicoutimi defencemen – Crevier took another stride this season, bringing his overall production to six goals and eight assists in only 26 outings before adding another three points in six playoff appearances. A seventh-round selection by the Blackhawks in last summer’s NHL Draft, the 20-year-old Quebec City native was originally chosen by the Sagueneens with the 90th pick in the 2017 QMJHL Entry Draft, while in the ensuing seasons he has since collected 16 goals and 23 assists across 129 career appearances.

The 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘸𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘵𝘺 𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘸 𝘰𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘦 final pick for Chicago in the 2020 #NHLDraft is Canadian defenseman Louis Crevier! @NorthShoreWeb | #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/Un18l6YmBz — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 7, 2020

Cole Moberg

Playing on a professional tryout with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs in 2019-20, Moberg made a modest introduction into the minor-pro ranks with 22 appearances that saw him record one goal and four assists. A 20-year-old native of North Vancouver, the budding blue-liner spent the prior three campaigns with Prince George highlighted by a career-high 40-point finish in his 58-game sophomore season. A late-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft, Moberg is noted for his high-level foot speed that allows him to excel at both ends of the ice. Originally joining the Cougars in 2016 following a successful training camp showing, Moberg ultimately made 187 total appearances with the club in which he recorded 29 goals with 60 assists.

Isaak Phillips

As the Blackhawks’ restock their defensive cupboard, another name to keep an eye on is Sudbury Wolves rearguard Isaak Phillips. Following a fair rookie season in which he got his name on the scoresheet 14 times in 68 appearances, Phillips took another step offensively as a sophomore in pushing his production to 26 points counting nine goals and 17 assists across 63 showings, good for second in scoring among all Sudbury defencemen. A 2020 fifth-round selection by Chicago, the 19-year-old native of Barrie, Ont., spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan with the Blackhawks’ minor-league squad in Rockford where he made good strides at the pro level in recording nine points through 27 games, helping him to earn his entry-level contract. Originally chosen in the fourth round of the 2017 OHL Priority Selection, Phillips’ two ensuing seasons with the Wolves have totaled 12 goals and 28 assists in 131 games played.

From amateur tryout to first pro games to an NHL deal! He keeps getting better and better…congratulations to Isaak Phillips, our 2021 Rookie of the Year! pic.twitter.com/H33pIrMWL3 — Rockford IceHogs (@goicehogs) May 20, 2021

Alec Regula

Originally chosen by Detroit in the 2018 NHL Draft, Regula joined Chicago the following year in the deal that made Niagara IceDogs graduate Brendan Perlini a member of the Red Wings. As for Regula, what makes the defender a draw is his big frame mixed with modern puck skills as demonstrated over his three seasons with the Knights, most notably the 2019-20 campaign in which he co-captained the club while also producing north of a point-per-game with an OHL defencemen-leading 27 goals plus 33 assists coming in 56 appearances. In all, his 60 points placed him sixth in team scoring and the same ranking among all rearguards league-wide, while also marking a career high and a 21-point improvement from the season prior. A Michigan native, Regula skated three seasons with the Knights from 2017-20, beginning with OHL First All-Rookie Team recognition in his freshman campaign after he collected 25 points through 67 games, then culminating with OHL Third All-Star Team honours in his most recent season. Inking his entry-level contract with Chicago in late 2019, Regula made his pro debut with the organization this season, counting three games with the Blackhawks plus 16 appearances with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs.

Michal Teply

Chosen with the fourth pick in the 2019 CHL Import Draft, the Czech-born right-wing made an immediate impression with Winnipeg last season in which he finished second in team scoring in registering 29 goals and 34 assists for 63 points, putting him top spot in all three categories among all freshmen league-wide. Playing on loan in 2020-21 due to quarantine concerns, Teply first combined for four contests in the pro ranks in his native Czech Republic before later joining the Blackhawks’ minor-league squad in Rockford where he netted five points in 18 games, while his year also counted his second showing with the Czechs at the World Juniors where he picked up two assists in five games. A 2019 fourth-round draft choice by the Blackhawks, the 20-year-old scoring talent will aim to make the full-time jump to the pro level next season after agreeing to an entry-level deal with Chicago last April.

It's official! Forward Michal Teply inked a three-year ($825,833 AAV) contract that runs through the 2022-23 season.#Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/VLC6n5MmA6 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 10, 2020

Chad Yetman

A gifted goal scorer, only seven players found the back of the net more often than Yetman last season. Wrapping up 2019-20 with a career-best 74 points in 61 games highlighted by 43 goals, the Whitby, Ont., native proved to be a high-value pick for the Otters after originally hearing his name called in the 10th round of the 2016 OHL Priority Selection. His performance ultimately rewarded him once again on draft day, this time by the Blackhawks as part of the 2020 NHL class. Meanwhile, this season saw the talented centre play on loan in the pro ranks, splitting time between the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs and the ECHL’s Indy Fuel where he contributed offensively with both clubs. Following three seasons in the OHL in which he accumulated 147 points over 185 career contests, the 2000-born forward will shift to the pro ranks on a full-time basis next season.

Congratulations to Chad Yetman, @NHLBlackhawks 6th round pick and last season's team leader in goal scoring, who today signed a professional contract with Chicago's @TheAHL affiliate @goicehogs. Keep making us proud, Chad! Read more in the link below 👇 — Erie 🦦🦦🦦 (@ErieOtters) January 11, 2021