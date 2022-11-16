Thunderbirds add Nolan to blue line

The Seattle Thunderbirds have made a big addition to their blue line as they have acquired Prince Albert captain Nolan Allan (CHI).

In return, the Raiders received forwards Brayden Dube and Gabe Ludwig, defenceman Easton Kovacs and six draft picks that includes two first-round selections (2023, 2024). Seattle also acquired prospect Reese Shaw in the trade.

Allan was the 32nd overall pick by the Blackhawks in the 2021 NHL Draft and has played 162 games over parts of five seasons with the Raiders. He was the third overall pick in the 2018 WHL Draft. Kovacs has an assist in 10 games this season while Ludwig has tallied five points (three goals) in 15 contests. Dube registered a pair of goals and a pair of assists in 14 tilts.

The acquisition of Allan bolsters an already impressive Thunderbirds blue line. The team recently acquired the rights to Luke Prokop (NSH), who made his Seattle debut last week, while Kevin Korchinski (CHI) has established himself as one of the best blueliners in the CHL.

Last season, the Thunderbirds were beaten by Edmonton in the WHL Championship. With a nucleus that included Lucas Ciona (CGY), Jared Davidson (MTL), Jordan Gustafson (VGK), Korchinski and Reid Schaefer (EDM), general manager Bill La Forge has since added Kyle Crnkovic (DAL), Prokop and now Allan as the franchise chases its first Memorial Cup.