CHL to NHL: Cicek makes NHL debut with San Jose

Former Portland Winterhawks defenceman Nick Cicek made his NHL debut Tuesday night with the San Jose Sharks.

Cicek played 17:35 in the Sharks’ 5-2 win in Vegas where he recorded one shot, two hits and two blocks.

The Winnipeg native played 138 WHL games over parts of four seasons with the Winterhawks where he notched 48 points (nine goals).

Since he concluded his junior career, the 22-year-old had played 63 games in the AHL before he made his NHL debut last night.