MENU
November 16, 2022

CHL to NHL: Cicek makes NHL debut with San Jose

CHL to NHL nick cicek
by
Matt Tidcombe / CHL

Former Portland Winterhawks defenceman Nick Cicek made his NHL debut Tuesday night with the San Jose Sharks.

Cicek played 17:35 in the Sharks’ 5-2 win in Vegas where he recorded one shot, two hits and two blocks.

The Winnipeg native played 138 WHL games over parts of four seasons with the Winterhawks where he notched 48 points (nine goals).

Since he concluded his junior career, the 22-year-old had played 63 games in the AHL before he made his NHL debut last night.

 

More News
3:05
KiaX Best of the Rest - Lacrosse Goals
14 mins ago
Thunderbirds add Nolan to blue line
6 hours ago
CHL Daily: 67's and Winterhawks extend division leads
9 hours ago
Nov. 15/22 - PA (2) - MJ (1)
11 hours ago
Nov. 15/22 - BDN (2) - SC (4)
11 hours ago
Nov. 15/22 - RD (4) - EDM (1)
11 hours ago