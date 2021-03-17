The Week That Was – New era begins with Bedard

Each week, CHL.ca goes coast to coast to highlight the top stories from around the league.

Bedard’s unbelievable debut

It was an exceptional start for an exceptional talent.

Only the fifth forward granted early admission into the Canadian Hockey League – and the first in the Western Hockey League – 15-year-old North Vancouver native Connor Bedard shined in his Friday debut with the Regina Pats, pocketing a pair of goals in a 48-second span in a 6-3 final versus Prince Albert.

Despite the final score, however, the contest was highlighted by endless offensive opportunities created by Bedard, who led the way with a game-high seven shots.

🚨 Here’s the history maker Connor Bedard’s first in ⁦@TheWHL⁩! pic.twitter.com/Wxh2JPChH9 — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) March 13, 2021

“I think you could tell with my emotion, I was pretty pumped,” Bedard said of his career-first goal per Greg Harder of the Regina Leader-Post. “It’s definitely good to get that first one out of the way and then you can kind of just play.

“I wish I could have contributed to a win but it definitely felt great in the moment (to score). It has been a long year for everyone just waiting to get started. It is a special feeling getting on that ice and finally being able to play for Regina.”

Not yet finished, Bedard added another goal and an assist two nights later versus rival Saskatoon only to follow up with another multi-point effort against Moose Jaw on Tuesday. The early production through three games sees Bedard standing at six points, good for a three-point lead on all league freshmen.

“We (were) anxious to see it, we anticipated it. And he did a great job, he was really fun to watch,” added Pats head coach Dave Struch per Brendan Ellis of CTV Regina. “So many people talk about his skill level and all of that stuff being special. You watch the kid play that hard and compete that hard at 15 years old, I think that is what makes him special.”

Byfield shining in the minors

Quinton Byfield is beginning to turn heads in the American Hockey League.

Currently playing on loan with the Ontario Reign – the top farm club of the Los Angeles Kings – the hulking pivot sits at nine points counting two goals and seven assists through 16 appearances, tied for third in team scoring and second among rookies across the AHL. Mixed with an admirable work ethic, his strong play has helped him make an early impression with the Kings’ organization.

“His first three steps are absolutely lightning for a big guy,” Kings director of player personnel Nelson Emerson told Sportsnet’s Mike Shulman. “That is when you go, ‘Holy cow, I have never seen this out of anyone before.

“You are thinking back to every player that has gone through here or gone through the league, you see a guy who is 6-foot-5, 220 (pounds) and he has this ability out of corners to separate or to get out on plays or to go through the neutral zone. We see glimpses of that, and it just gets us out of our seat – it is actually incredible to watch.”

Selected second overall by the Kings in the 2020 NHL Draft, Byfield has spent the past two campaigns with the OHL’s Sudbury Wolves, making an immediate impression in 2018-19 in which he finished at near point-per-game production in collecting 29 goals and 32 assists through 64 appearances en route to claiming CHL Rookie of the Year recognition.

Great start for Francis

Ryan Francis needed no time to adjust to his new on-ice surroundings.

Added from Cape Breton in mid-January, the scoring forward’s debut with the Saint John Sea Dogs was delayed due to pandemic protocols, though it proved to be one that was worth the wait.

Hammer & Hat honors for Ryan Francis in his debut! He receives the @mcinnescooper Player of the Game for his 4 goal performance. (Surprisingly) tonight was his first career hat trick! pic.twitter.com/B38nL8ftfq — Saint John Sea Dogs (@SJSeaDogs) March 10, 2021

Making his first appearance with the Sea Dogs on March 9, Francis stole the show with a four-goal outing versus Acadie-Bathurst that was highlighted by three unanswered tallies coming in the middle frame. Not yet finished, Francis then followed up that performance with back-to-back two-assist showings, bringing his total to eight points through a trio of contests with Saint John. In recognition of his dominant play, Francis was recently named the QMJHL’s Player of the Week.

Often overlooked for his diminutive stature, Francis has had no trouble finding the scoresheet through four QMJHL seasons, tallying 55 goals and 112 assists for 167 points through 201 career appearances. The native of Beaver Bank, N.S., was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Calgary Flames.