Kia CHL Top-10 Spotlight: Reinforcements give Foreurs added edge

The Val-d’Or Foreurs have their sights set on a championship. Sitting atop the QMJHL with 50 points on the season, the Abitibi club has been dominant all season long, most recently highlighted by wins in nine of its past 10 outings.

Starting the season with key offensive drivers leading the way like 2021 NHL Draft prospect Justin Robidas, the second overall selection from the 2019 QMJHL class has translated a successful freshman campaign with the club into a dominant second season that sees the gifted pivot scoring at a point-per-game pace with 14 goals and 15 assists coming in 29 appearances.

The son of longtime NHL defenceman and QMJHL graduate Stephane Robidas, the younger is earmarked for early round selection in the upcoming NHL Draft, often tantalizing the scouting community with his undeniable speed mixed with strong hockey sense that allows him to be effective in all three zones.

Jakob Pelletier vient d’inscrire son 100e but en carrière dans la LHJMQ!🚨 Félicitations capitaine!🤩 #fierdetreforeurs pic.twitter.com/1RRVjVYdhu — Foreurs VD officiel (@ForeursVD) February 18, 2021

Beyond Robidas, however, the Foreurs’ offensive attack extends to the likes of captain Jakob Pelletier, a 2019 first-round selection of the Calgary Flames who also bring an intriguing scoring skill set and makes up for his diminutive stature with a playing style that often agitates the opposition.

Finishing last season as part of the Moncton Wildcats with 82 points and a spot on the QMJHL Second All-Star Team, Pelletier has brought his scoring touch with him to his new home as he currently leads the Foreurs in scoring with eight goals and 23 assists for 31 points in only 22 appearances.

The additions in Val-d’Or then continued in recent weeks with a pair of lifelong friends in former Sherbrooke Phoenix captain Samuel Poulin as well as Baie-Comeau Drakkar right-wing Nathan Legare joining forces with the club. The reunion of the two Pittsburgh Penguins prospects and key offensive contributors has seamlessly provided the Foreurs with crucial secondary scoring since their arrival.

The duo rounds out the Foreurs’ burgeoning offensive group that also includes other NHL draftees in St. Louis Blues up-and-comer Jeremy Michel as well as Slovak-born right-wing Maxim Cajkovic, a Tampa Bay Lightning prospect who was originally chosen atop the 2018 CHL Import Draft.

A familiar face is also seen on the blue line with the addition of Los Angeles Kings up-and-comer Jordan Spence, who previously suited up in Moncton with Pelletier prior to joining the Foreurs in early January.

Avec deux mentions d'aide hier, Jordan Spence a atteint le plateau des 100 en carrière dans la LHJMQ! Congrats Jordan! #fierdetreforeurs pic.twitter.com/rrk5qVhAAy — Foreurs VD officiel (@ForeursVD) February 13, 2021

“‘Pelts’ was one of my best friends in Moncton,” Spence told Jason Malloy of the Charlottetown Guardian. “It was pretty cool when I told him the news that I got traded to Val-d’Or. We have been pretty much together during the whole time of our junior careers.

“Last year, we had a great team (in Moncton) and also loaded up after Christmas. We were really looking forward to the playoffs and to try and win the President’s Cup, but unfortunately that didn’t happen (due to the pandemic). It was unfortunate, but I have another chance this year to go for it … I think we are going to be a great team and we are going to make a run for it, so I am really looking forward to it.”

The reigning Emile Bouchard Trophy winner as the QMJHL Defenceman of the Year, Spence brings an invaluable ability to move the puck up the ice from the back end, as evidenced by his 52-point finish with the Wildcats last season. The new age rearguard has now taken another step this year, producing north of a point-per-game pace that includes four goals and 10 assists through 13 appearances with Val-d’Or.

Sticking with the back, the Foreurs are also seeing promising returns from Ottawa Senators prospect Maxence Guenette, a hulking right-shot defender who rounds out his game with a scoring touch marked by 21 points through 30 games this season. And beyond the blue line, the Foreurs are strong between the pipes with 19-year-old netminder Jonathan Lemieux, who has surrendered just two regulation losses through 19 appearances this season while sitting among the top goaltenders from across the QMJHL with a 2.23 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage.

Owning no shortage of scoring options – both at the forward ranks and in the defensive zone – the Foreurs are a dominant force in the QMJHL and are well positioned to enter the winner’s circle at season’s end.