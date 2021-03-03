The Foundation for Athletic Excellence and Molson Foundation Join Forces to Increase Support for QMJHL Players

The Foundation for Athletic Excellence (FAEQ) and the Molson Foundation are combining their efforts to further improve the guidance and support offered to Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) players from the moment they enter the league, through their glory days and into their transitions to post-secondary education or the job market.

Mindful of the many possible paths these young athletes can take as they enter adulthood, the FAEQ, with the financial support of the Molson Foundation, is committed to contributing to hockey players’ well-being, growth and personal development so they feel ready to achieve their personal, academic and vocational goals when the time comes to move on from hockey. This support will be provided in collaboration with each team’s tutors, academic advisors, hockey staffs and parents. Services implemented by the FAEQ include:

Personalized follow-up with all QMJHL players, both active and former

Meetings with parents, hockey staffs, tutors and academic advisors regarding new services for players

Access to academic and professional guidance

Mock job interviews

Assistance with resume writing

University admissions follow-up

Mentoring

Networking opportunities

Job shadowing and paid internships

The QMJHL offers exceptional guidance services to its student-athletes, and its long-time partner, Alliance Sport-Études, also offers support and services to major junior hockey players to help them balance the demands of combining hockey and post-secondary education. The FAEQ will introduce complementary services with the objective of ensuring that all players leave the league with the support they need to plan for the next stage of their lives.

_

What they have said:

“We firmly believe we can make a real difference in helping these young student-athletes prepare for their post-playing career. We are able to offer them tools, networking initiatives and other great opportunities.”

– Sophie Brassard, Guidance Counsellor, Athlete Services, FAEQ

“The Molson Family is committed to the success of young QMJHL hockey players. We envision these athletes putting their numerous qualities as leaders, as teammates and as disciplined, committed, tenacious, determined athletes to use in other well-chosen, well-considered successful endeavours in the future. We are therefore very pleased to fund the accompanying services that will be offered to them by our trusted long-time partner, the FAEQ. We will all benefit by supporting the leaders of tomorrow.”

– Andrew Molson, Chair of the Board of Directors, Molson Foundation

“Every year, the QMJHL strives to improve its academic program and better support its student-athletes, not only during their time with us, but also as they move on to new challenges. The FAEQ’s involvement is great news for our hockey players, who will have access to additional tools to guide them in their post-hockey plans. There is no doubt that the QMJHL’s “school of life” experiences will be enhanced by the addition of these services. Our student-athletes will benefit from a support system that will help them ensure a smooth transition into an important new stage of their lives.”

– Gilles Courteau, Commissioner, QMJHL

“Academic and career counselling services are offered by CEGEPs to all QMJHL students, as needed. The students may also take the college course “L’après-carrière de l’athlète,” which has recently been developed by the Alliance. Our sport-study mediation services help them succeed, but the involvement of the FAEQ and the Molson Foundation will greatly enrich the players’ educational development, particularly by helping them target the academic path that suits them best and offering advice and tools to help them pursue their education.”

– Sébastien Fyfe, Executive Director, Alliance Sport-Études

_

About the Foundation for Athletic Excellence (FAEQ)

Since its creation in 1985, the FAEQ has distributed $18 million in bursaries, consisting of 6,000 individual bursaries awarded to 3,000 different recipients. Not only does the FAEQ provide financial support to Quebec’s student-athletes, but it also offers support resources such as academic counselling, sport/study balance, corporate internships, etc. The FAEQ is recognized for its personalized approach, rigorous management style, and influence in sport and education circles. faeq.com



About the Molson Foundation:

The Molson Foundation brings together community organizations and institutions from across Canada to shape innovation and create lasting change for the benefit of society. By focusing its impact on the areas of education, health, the arts and humanities, it draws on history to better the future. fondationmolson.org/en/



About the QMJHL:

The QMJHL’s mission is to develop hockey by supporting its elite players, both academically and athletically, within a safe and enriching environment in order to prepare them for their adult lives.



About the Alliance Sport-Études:

The Alliance Sport-Études, which is recognized and funded by the Ministère de l’Éducation et de l’Enseignement supérieur, is a network that includes 45 colleges, nine universities and Cégep à distance. Its mission is to foster the success and perseverance of high-performance Quebec athletes pursuing post-secondary studies. More than 1,400 student-athletes from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and more than 50 sports federations are enrolled.