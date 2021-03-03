OHL Academic Players for February

The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Thomas Sirman of the Ottawa 67’s, Liam Ross of the Sudbury Wolves, Bryce Montgomery of the London Knights and Drew Wawrow of the Soo Greyhounds have been named OHL Academic Players of the Month for February.

Though the puck has yet to drop on the 2020-21 OHL Regular Season, players are striving for excellence in the classroom through their studies. The League continues to work with government and public health agencies to prepare a safe return to play. Academic players of the month are listed in correspondence with their 2019-20 divisions. Details concerning the structure of 2020-21 team alignment will be made available upon release of the OHL Regular Season schedule.

Here’s a look at the OHL’s Academic Players of the Month for February:

East Division: Rookie defenceman Thomas Sirman of the Ottawa 67’s is being recognized as February’s East Division Academic Player of the Month. The 16-year-old native of Aurora, Ont. has completed five university level high school credits at Blyth Academy Ottawa in Advanced Functions, Society Challenge and Change, Biology, English and French and holds an overall average of 85%. He is currently taking Grade 12 Economics and Food and Nutrition with plans to graduate a semester early.

Sirman’s work ethic, study habits and participation in his virtual classes have continued to impress the teaching staff at Blyth. “Thomas is a very mature and organized student who will do very well balancing full time academics and hockey when that time comes,” said 67’s academic advisor Eileen Duffin.

Sirman was drafted in the third round of the 2020 OHL Priority Selection out of the GTHL’s Toronto Jr. Canadiens U16 program where he put up 16 points (1-15—16) over the regular season and added nine points (2-7—9) in the playoffs.

Central Division: Sudbury’s Liam Ross has been named the Central Division’s Academic Player of the Month for February. The 19-year-old defenceman has completed three university courses at Laurentian University and has achieved a B in Computer Science I, an A+ in Computer Science II and an A in Linear Algebra. He is currently taking Calculus I, Psychology and Intro to Macroeconomics, the latter of which he is taking in French.

Ross is described as an “excellent leader and defenceman.”

The Markham, Ont. native recorded 15 points (2-13—15) in 63 games with the Wolves over the 2019-20 campaign. The fourth year Wolves defenceman won an OHL Cup title with the Mississauga Reps U16 program in 2017.

Midwest Division: Bryce Montgomery of the London Knights is the Midwest Division’s Academic Player of the Month for February. Over his first term at Blyth Academy, the 18-year-old defenceman achieved a 79% in English and 85% in Communication Technology. He achieved a 92% in his Interdisciplinary Studies course last summer and currently maintains an 82% in Business Leadership as well as a 78% in Equity and Social Justice.

“Bryce is a very dedicated and hardworking student both in the classroom and on the ice. He is a leader in the classroom, completing his work and being respectful to both his classmates and teachers,” wrote Knights academic advisor Trish Hurley. “Bryce has adapted well to virtual learning, arriving to his Zoom classes promptly and using the virtual environment to the best of his ability. This is an exceptional year, and Bryce should be commended for his flexibility and willingness to learn in a new environment.”

Montgomery recorded two assists in 33 games with London during the 2019-20 season. The Bowie, Maryland native joined the Knights as a free agent in 2019 after playing for Cushing Academy in the USHS-Prep circuit.

West Division: Drew Wawrow of the Soo Greyhounds is the West Division’s Academic Player of the Month for February. The 20-year-old defenceman has excelled in his studies at Algoma University with marks of 97% in Business and 94% in Introductory Psychology.

Wawrow’s academic efforts have been praised by Greyhounds academic advisor Mary-Lynne Lukenda. “During this difficult time for the players, Drew has been very positive in all aspects of his academics. He is in contact with his professors when needed and in touch with his academic advisors when necessary,” said Lukenda. “Drew has become a real leader in his University courses by keeping on top of assignments and being diligent in his homework. We are proud of his attentiveness to school and his commitment to academics.”

Wawrow recorded one goal and six points over 56 games with the Greyhounds in 2019-20. Originally a seventh round pick of the Sudbury Wolves out of the GTHL’s Toronto Titans U16 program, the third year blueliner was traded to Sault Ste. Marie during the 2018-19 season.

2020-21 OHL Academic Players of the Month:

East Division:

February – Thomas Sirman (Ottawa 67’s)

January – Cooper Way (Oshawa Generals)

December – Shane Wright (Kingston Frontenacs)

November – Lawson Sherk (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Central Division:

February – Liam Ross (Sudbury Wolves)

January – Pano Fimis (Niagara IceDogs)

December – Tnias Mathurin (North Bay Battalion)

November – Hunter Haight (Barrie Colts)

Midwest Division:

February – Bryce Montgomery (London Knights)

January – Trent Swick (Kitchener Rangers)

December – Eric Uba (Guelph Storm)

November – Connor Lockhart (Erie Otters)

West Division:

February – Drew Wawrow (Soo Greyhounds)

January – Ryan Mast (Sarnia Sting)

December – Davis “T-Bone” Codd (Saginaw Spirit)

November – Gavin Hayes (Flint Firebirds)

Last season, the OHL Centrally Administered Scholarship Program facilitated scholarships for 340 OHL Alumni at 69 different academic institutions across North America with a total scholarship payment in excess of $3.2 million. Since the 2007-08 season, OHL Scholarship payments have totalled more than $25 million.

Click here for more information about ‘OHL Players First’ programs.