Team Red and White rosters announced for 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the Team Red and White rosters for the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game hosted at the Langley Events Centre on Wednesday, January 25.

Furthermore, the Canadian Hockey League also announced the addition of Kamloops Blazers right-wing Connor Levis to Team Red. Levis replaces Vancouver Giants left-wing Samuel Honzek who is unable to compete in the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game due to injury.



Team Red

Position Player Team CSB Grade G Carson Bjarnason Brandon Wheat Kings A G Charlie Robertson North Bay Battalion C D Beau Akey Barrie Colts A D Cameron Allen Guelph Storm A D Luca Cagnoni Portland Winterhawks B D Matteo Mann Chicoutimi Sagueneens B D Etienne Morin Moncton Wildcats B D Jordan Tourigny Shawinigan Cataractes B C Connor Bedard Regina Pats A LW Zach Benson Winnipeg ICE A C Mathieu Cataford Halifax Mooseheads B LW Andrew Cristall Kelowna Rockets A C Riley Heidt Prince George Cougars A LW Nick Lardis Hamilton Bulldogs B RW Connor Levis Kamloops Blazers B LW Quentin Musty Sudbury Wolves A LW Nico Myatovic Seattle Thunderbirds C RW Coulson Pitre Flint Firebirds B C Gracyn Sawchyn Seattle Thunderbirds B C Carey Terrance Erie Otters B



Team White

Position Player Team CSB Grade G Scott Ratzlaff Seattle Thunderbirds B G Jackson Unger Moose Jaw Warriors C D Oliver Bonk London Knights B D Hunter Brzustewicz Kitchener Rangers B D Lukas Dragicevic Tri-City Americans A D Andrew Gibson Soo Greyhounds B D Tanner Molendyk Saskatoon Blades B D Caden Price Kelowna Rockets B LW Colby Barlow Owen Sound Attack A C Nate Danielson Brandon Wheat Kings A RW Ethan Gauthier Sherbrooke Phoenix A LW Kalan Lind Red Deer Rebels B C Jaden Lipinski Vancouver Giants C LW Ethan Miedema Kingston Frontenacs B LW Tyler Peddle Drummondville Voltigeurs B C Luca Pinelli Ottawa 67’s B LW Carson Rehkopf Kitchener Rangers B C Calum Ritchie Oshawa Generals A C Brayden Yager Moose Jaw Warriors A RW Koehn Ziemmer Prince George Cougars A

Due to an overwhelming interest from fans, a limited number of tickets may be released ahead of the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game. Please join the waitlist for updates.

The 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game airs live from the Langley Events Centre on TSN, TSN.ca, the TSN App, and RDS on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. Pacific.