Team Red and White rosters announced for 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
The Canadian Hockey League announced today the Team Red and White rosters for the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game hosted at the Langley Events Centre on Wednesday, January 25.
Furthermore, the Canadian Hockey League also announced the addition of Kamloops Blazers right-wing Connor Levis to Team Red. Levis replaces Vancouver Giants left-wing Samuel Honzek who is unable to compete in the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game due to injury.
Team Red
|Position
|Player
|Team
|CSB Grade
|G
|Carson Bjarnason
|Brandon Wheat Kings
|A
|G
|Charlie Robertson
|North Bay Battalion
|C
|D
|Beau Akey
|Barrie Colts
|A
|D
|Cameron Allen
|Guelph Storm
|A
|D
|Luca Cagnoni
|Portland Winterhawks
|B
|D
|Matteo Mann
|Chicoutimi Sagueneens
|B
|D
|Etienne Morin
|Moncton Wildcats
|B
|D
|Jordan Tourigny
|Shawinigan Cataractes
|B
|C
|Connor Bedard
|Regina Pats
|A
|LW
|Zach Benson
|Winnipeg ICE
|A
|C
|Mathieu Cataford
|Halifax Mooseheads
|B
|LW
|Andrew Cristall
|Kelowna Rockets
|A
|C
|Riley Heidt
|Prince George Cougars
|A
|LW
|Nick Lardis
|Hamilton Bulldogs
|B
|RW
|Connor Levis
|Kamloops Blazers
|B
|LW
|Quentin Musty
|Sudbury Wolves
|A
|LW
|Nico Myatovic
|Seattle Thunderbirds
|C
|RW
|Coulson Pitre
|Flint Firebirds
|B
|C
|Gracyn Sawchyn
|Seattle Thunderbirds
|B
|C
|Carey Terrance
|Erie Otters
|B
Team White
|Position
|Player
|Team
|CSB Grade
|G
|Scott Ratzlaff
|Seattle Thunderbirds
|B
|G
|Jackson Unger
|Moose Jaw Warriors
|C
|D
|Oliver Bonk
|London Knights
|B
|D
|Hunter Brzustewicz
|Kitchener Rangers
|B
|D
|Lukas Dragicevic
|Tri-City Americans
|A
|D
|Andrew Gibson
|Soo Greyhounds
|B
|D
|Tanner Molendyk
|Saskatoon Blades
|B
|D
|Caden Price
|Kelowna Rockets
|B
|LW
|Colby Barlow
|Owen Sound Attack
|A
|C
|Nate Danielson
|Brandon Wheat Kings
|A
|RW
|Ethan Gauthier
|Sherbrooke Phoenix
|A
|LW
|Kalan Lind
|Red Deer Rebels
|B
|C
|Jaden Lipinski
|Vancouver Giants
|C
|LW
|Ethan Miedema
|Kingston Frontenacs
|B
|LW
|Tyler Peddle
|Drummondville Voltigeurs
|B
|C
|Luca Pinelli
|Ottawa 67’s
|B
|LW
|Carson Rehkopf
|Kitchener Rangers
|B
|C
|Calum Ritchie
|Oshawa Generals
|A
|C
|Brayden Yager
|Moose Jaw Warriors
|A
|RW
|Koehn Ziemmer
|Prince George Cougars
|A
Due to an overwhelming interest from fans, a limited number of tickets may be released ahead of the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game. Please join the waitlist for updates.
The 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game airs live from the Langley Events Centre on TSN, TSN.ca, the TSN App, and RDS on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. Pacific.