CHL Daily: Roersma leads Brandon to win over Seattle

CHL Three Stars

Rylen Roersma’s second multi-goal game of the season earned him the first star as he led Brandon to a 4-2 win over Seattle. In 36 games this year, Roersma has 10 goals and 21 points.

Noah Boyko had a pair of goals for Edmonton to claim the second star as the Oil Kings nudged past Moose Jaw 3-2 to win their second straight. Boyko, who began the year in Prince George, has 10 goals this year.

Ty Young’s (VAN) first WHL shutout earned him the night’s third star as Prince George blanked Kelowna 3-0. Young stopped all 30 shots he faced to register his 10th win of the season.

Nightly notes:

WHL

Portland captain Gabe Klassen had three points (1G, 2A) in a 5-3 road win over Prince Albert while James Stefan had a goal and an assist. The victory moved the Winterhawks to within one point of top spot of the Western Conference.

Josh Filmon, Braeden Lewis and Luke Mistelbacher all scored as Swift Current took down Medicine 3-1 to jump into eighth spot in the Eastern Conference and push their win streak to seven games, the longest such streak in the WHL.

Luca Hauf evades some Moose Jaw defenders and feeds Noah Boyko for his second goal of the night!@EdmOilKings pic.twitter.com/seSexslZ5m — The WHL (@TheWHL) January 11, 2023

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.