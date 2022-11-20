Storm retire Callahan’s jersey

Former Guelph Storm captain Ryan Callahan had his no. 24 retired Saturday night.

Callahan is the Storm’s all-time lead in goals with 130 while his 237 points are tied for the 11th most in team history, as are his 249 games played.

The Rochester, NY., native spent four seasons in Guelph and was the team’s captain from 2004-06. He won a J. Ross Robertson Cup in 2004 after the Storm swept the Mississauga IceDogs 4-0 in the OHL Championship where he led the league in postseason goals with 13.

In 2005-06, his final year in the OHL, he would score 52 goals, tied for the second most in a season by a Storm skater.

A fourth-round draft pick by the New York Rangers in 2004, Callahan went on to play 757 NHL games with New York and Tampa Bay where he would score 186 goals and 386 points. He was named the 26th captain in Rangers history in 2011.

Callahan joins Jeff O’Neill and Todd Bertuzzi in the Sleeman Centre rafters.