CHL Daily: ICE win 15th straight

CHL Three Stars

Cole Huckins (CGY) had his first hat-trick as a member of the Phoenix to claim the night’s first star. His three goals powered Sherbrooke to a 6-3 win over Drummondville as they remain atop the Western Conference standings. Huckins has nine goals and 16 points this year.

Matthew Poitras (BOS) had four points (2G, 2A) to lead Guelph to a 5-3 win over Kitchener and the second star. Poitras leads the Storm in scoring this year with 23 points while his 17 assists are the fifth most in the OHL.

Zach Benson contributed two goals and two assists in Winnipeg’s 5-2 win over Regina as he claimed the third star. The ICE have won 15 straight and Benson has contributed 33 points this season in his draft year.

Nightly notes

OHL

Daleyn Wakely scored twice and Ty Nelson (SEA) had two assists as North Bay doubled up Owen Sound 6-3 to maintain its lead in the Central Division.

Michael Misa had two goals as Saginaw made it six straight wins courtesy of a 5-2 win in Hamilton. Calem Mangone also chipped in with three points (1G, 2A) as the Spirit extended its lead atop the West Division.

George Diaco had four points (1G, 3A), Max McCue had two goals and an assist while Sean McGurn had one goal and a pair of helpers as London took down Flint 7-4. McGurn’s point streak was extended to 11 games where he has 19 points over that span.

Guelph sent Ryan Callahan’s no. 24 jersey to the rafters pre-game before their win over Kitchener. Max Namestnikov scored for the second straight game as a member of the Storm and also added an assist in the victory.

Evan Vierling buried the overtime winner as Barrie beat Sarnia 3-2. The Colts erased a two-goal deficit as Jacob Frasca contributed one goal and one assist in the win.

Seems like Max is fitting in well, eh @Storm_City? 😉 The newest member of the Storm shows off his #BestOfOHL hands for a highlight-reel goal 👀@MilkUPOntario | #MilkUPxOHL pic.twitter.com/EUajEtqNE5 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 20, 2022

QMJHL

While Huckins’ hat-trick led the way for Sherbrooke, Justin Gill also added three points (1G, 2A) while David Spacek (MIN) saw his point streak hit 10 games courtesy of a fourth goal of the year. The Phoenix’s 15 wins are the second most in the QMJHL this year.

Halifax swept its weekend series against Saint John after a 5-0 win. Brady Schultz had two goals in the win while Brady James stopped all 28 shots he faced to record his first shutout of the season.

Thomas Belgarde scored both goals for Victoriaville as they won 2-1 in Shawinigan to remain in second place in the Western Conference.

Julien Beland’s second goal of the night was the overtime winner for Rimouski as they beat Acadie-Bathurst 4-3 in the CHLTV Game of the Week. Simon Maltais added three assists in the victory as the Oceanic sit in a tie for third place in the Eastern Conference. Riley Kidney (MTL) had his 11 th multi-point game of the season for the Titan, who retired Thomas Beauregard’s no. 28 jersey pre-game.

multi-point game of the season for the Titan, who retired Thomas Beauregard’s no. 28 jersey pre-game. Giovanni Morneau and Jakub Brebenac (VGK) had shootout goals as Charlottetown left Rouyn-Noranda with a 3-2 win.

Yoah Loshing had two points (1G, 1A) for Moncton in a 4-3 win over Val d’Or.

Andrei Loshko and Jacob Newcombe each had 1-1 as Chicoutimi beat Cape Breton 4-1.

Thomas Beauregard, the @ABTitan's franchise leader in goals, had his no. 28 jersey retired Saturday night! 👏🏻 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) November 20, 2022

Riley Kidney all on his own 🤢 L'espoir de #GoHabsGo avec son 12e de la saison.#CHLTVGOTW | @CanadiensMTL pic.twitter.com/WCeajp0PDf — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) November 19, 2022

WHL

Gracyn Sawchyn had the overtime winner for Seattle as they beat Everett 2-1. It was the first game-winner of the rookie’s career as the Thunderbirds’ streak moved to 3-0-1.

Jackson DeSouza and Adam Kydd each scored twice while Andrew Cristall had three points (1G, 2A) got back to .500 with a 5-3 win over Tri-City. Lukas Dragicevic extended his point streak to 15 games with a two-assist effort in the defeat.

Ryan McCleary (PIT) scored the overtime winner for Portland as they beat Kamloops 3-2. The Winterhawks are 16-1-2 and lead the Western Conference by seven points.

Moose Jaw had goals from six different players while Connor Ungar stopped all 33 shots to register his third career WHL shutout in a 6-0 win in Swift Current.

Cole Dubinsky scored twice to lead Prince George to a 5-2 win over Victoria while Ty Brennan (NJ) secured his fifth win of the season in goal. Hudson Thornton and Koehn Zimmer each extended their point streaks to 13 games in the victory.

New Prince Albert captain Evan Herman scored twice, as did Sloan Stanick, as the Raiders took down Medicine Hat 5-4. Landon Kosior added a goal and an assist in the victory.

Grayden Siepmann and Carson Wetsch each had three points (1G, 2A) to move up to fifth in the Eastern Conference.

Nate Danielson had two third period goals as Brandon won 4-2 in Red Deer while Nicholas Jones stopped 40 shots to earn his first WHL victory.

Carson Golder scored twice and added an assist as Edmonton won 4-2 in Lethbridge to make it back-to-back wins.

OT GWG 😤@penguins prospect Ryan McCleary buries Jack O'Brien's feed with 15.9 seconds left for the @pdxwinterhawks! pic.twitter.com/KwJX1uC9hs — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) November 20, 2022

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.