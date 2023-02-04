Staal has jersey retired by Wolves

Former Sudbury Wolves defenceman Marc Staal had his no. 14 jersey retired Friday night.

Staal played four seasons in Sudbury from 2003-2007 where he suited up in 236 games, the sixth most in franchise history among blueliners. His 123 points are the eighth most by a Sudbury defencemen while his 100 assists ranked sixth.

During his run in the OHL, Staal was one of the best defencemen in the CHL. He was twice named to the CHL First All-Star Team (2006, 2007) and OHL First All-Star Team (2006, 2007) and in 2007 was the winner of the Max Kaminsky Trophy as the OHL’s most outstanding defenceman.

Congratulations to @FlaPanthers defenceman and former @Sudbury_Wolves captain Marc Staal on having his number 1⃣4⃣ raised to the rafters of the Sudbury Community Arena! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/EIwxPKfkwC — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) February 4, 2023

He was a two-time World Juniors gold medallist (2006, 2007) and was named the tournament’s best defenceman in 2006.

Drafted 12th overall by the New York Rangers in 2005, the 36-year-old has gone on to play 1,071 NHL games with New York and Detroit and this season has played 52 games with Florida.

In 2011, Staal was selected to his only NHL All-Star game.

Staal’s no. 14 is the sixth jersey retired by Sudbury alongside Randy Carlyle (no. 6), Rod Schutt (no. 8), Ron Duguay (no. 10), Dale Hunter (no. 15) and Mike Foligno (no. 17).