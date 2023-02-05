CHL Daily: Olympiques score 11 as win streak hits five

CHL Three Stars

Samuel Savoie (CHI) had a career best five points (2G, 3A) as he led Gatineau to a massive 11-3 win over Saint John and himself to the night’s first star. It was the sixth time in his QMJHL career he’s scored twice while his three assists also matched a previous career best. Savoie has 22 goals and 49 points this season for the Olympiques.

Edmonton’s Luca Hauf had his best performance as a WHL player Saturday as he recorded four points (2G, 2A) to claim the second star in a 5-1 win over Calgary. The German rookie has five goals and 21 points this year.

Zach Dean (STL) collected the third star after he had two goals and two assists in Gatineau’s win over the Sea Dogs. Dean’s 21 goals this season match a career high while he has also tallied 44 points.

Nightly notes

OHL

Thomas Sirman scored twice as Ottawa collected a 5-1 win in Saginaw. The 67’s 34 wins this year continue to lead the OHL.

Liam Greentree and Matthew Maggio (NYI) each scored twice as Windsor doubled up Hamilton 6-3 to win their third straight. Maggio’s 11-game point streak is the active OHL lead where over that span he’s had 11 goals and 23 points.

2023 NHL Draft eligible prospects Hunter Brzustewicz and Carson Rehkopf each had three points (1G, 2A) as Kitchener won 6-5 over Niagara to make it back-to-back wins.

Logan Mailloux scored a third period hat-trick, that was capped by a ‘Michigan’ as London claimed its fourth straight victory after a 5-1 win in Erie.

Five different skaters found the back of the net for Flint as they beat Owen Sound 5-3 to move a game over .500.

Oshawa scored three times in the final 7:43 to beat Peterborough 7-5 as Dylan Roobroeck led the way with two goals and an assist while Luca Marrelli tallied three assists.

Christopher Thibodeau scored the overtime winner as Kingston took down Barrie 5-4 on the road. The Fronts had built a 4-0 first period lead before the Colts clawed it back before Thibodeau scored 90 seconds into the extra frame.

LOGAN MAILLOUX HITS THE MICHIGAN FOR THE HATTRICK!!! ARE YOU SERIOUS@CanadiensMTL | #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/JnoKnyHjDm — London Knights (@LondonKnights) February 5, 2023

QMJHL

A four-goal second period powered Quebec to a 5-1 win over Moncton as they became the first CHL club to 40 wins this season. Jeremy Langlois and James Malatesta (CBJ) each had a goal and an assist in the win.

Marcel Marcel had four points (1G, 3A) while Olivier Boutin scored twice in the Olympiques win over Saint John as Gatineau’s winning streak hit five games.

Victoriaville captain Maxime Pellerin had four points (2G, 2A) as the Tigres 5-2 win over Val d’Or made it four straight wins.

Tristan Allard had three points (1G, 2A) as Rouyn-Noranda collected a 5-2 road win over Drummondville.

Jonathan Fauchon had two assists as his point streak hit 19 games in the Armada’s 4-2 win over Acadie-Bathurst.

Olivier Ciarlo stopped all 15 shots he faced as Baie-Comeau blanked Shawinigan 3-0. It was Ciarlo’s first QMJHL shutout in his 66th career game.

WHL

Tyler Palmer stopped all 35 shots he faced as Everett shutout Seattle 1-0 as Beau Courtney had the game’s only goal in the first period. The T-Birds had become the first CHL club to secure a postseason berth Friday night.

Portland’s 4-1 win over Tri-City secured their spot in the WHL Playoffs as they became the second Western Conference team to reach 35 wins.

Logan Stankoven (DAL) extended his point streak to 32 games as he scored the opening goal for Kamloops in a 3-2 win over Vancouver.

Koehn Ziemmer scored twice for Prince George in a 4-2 win over Victoria as the Cougars got back to .500. The 2023 NHL Draft prospect now sits a goal shy of reaching the 30-goal mark this season.

Jake Chiasson had the game-winner as Saskatoon beat Winnipeg 3-2.

Medicine Hat scored four straight to beat Lethbridge 4-2 as Oasiz Wiesblatt scored twice. The Tigers are 5-0-2 over their last seven tilts.

Talyn Boyko’s 51 saves blanked Prince Albert as Elias Carmichael had a pair of goals in the Rocket’s 4-0 win. The victory marked the third straight for Kelowna.

Ben King had the only shootout goal as Red Deer beat Spokane 1-0. The Rebels’ Kyle Kelsey stopped all 26 shots he faced while the Chiefs’ Dawson Cowan turned aside 45 shots in defeat.

