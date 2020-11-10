Spirit’s Perfetti signs with Jets

WINNIPEG, Man. – The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with their 2020 first-round pick (10th overall) Cole Perfetti on a three-year, entry-level contract.

Perfetti, 18, finished second in OHL scoring last season with 111 points (37G, 74A) in 61 games with the Saginaw Spirit. The product of Whitby, Ont., was also second in the OHL with 74 assists. He was selected to the OHL’s Second All-Star Team and was the OHL and CHL’s Scholastic Player of the Year.

In 2018-19, Perfetti led OHL rookies with 37 goals and 74 points and was named to the OHL’s All-Rookie team. In two OHL seasons, he has tallied 185 points (74G, 111A) in 124 games.

