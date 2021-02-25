Sixth protected environment event: team groupings and schedule revealed

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today announced the team groupings and the schedule for its sixth protected environment event that will take place from March 19th to 25th. As released on Monday, Drummondville, Sherbrooke, Val-d’Or and Victoriaville will be the host cities for the competitions.

Team Groupings

Centre Marcel-Dionne, Drummondville, QC Teams: Blainville-Boisbriand, Drummondville, Gatineau



Palais des Sports Léopold-Drolet, Sherbrooke, QC Teams: Baie-Comeau, Chicoutimi, Sherbrooke

Centre Air Creebec, Val-d’Or, QC Teams: Quebec, Rouyn-Noranda, Val-d’Or



Colisée Desjardins, Victoriaville, QC Teams: Rimouski, Shawinigan, Victoriaville



Schedule