Sixth protected environment event: team groupings and schedule revealed
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today announced the team groupings and the schedule for its sixth protected environment event that will take place from March 19th to 25th. As released on Monday, Drummondville, Sherbrooke, Val-d’Or and Victoriaville will be the host cities for the competitions.
Team Groupings
- Centre Marcel-Dionne, Drummondville, QC
- Teams: Blainville-Boisbriand, Drummondville, Gatineau
- Palais des Sports Léopold-Drolet, Sherbrooke, QC
- Teams: Baie-Comeau, Chicoutimi, Sherbrooke
- Centre Air Creebec, Val-d’Or, QC
- Teams: Quebec, Rouyn-Noranda, Val-d’Or
- Colisée Desjardins, Victoriaville, QC
- Teams: Rimouski, Shawinigan, Victoriaville
Schedule
|DAY
|DATE
|TIME
|VIS
|LOC
|ARENA
|Ven/Fri
|2021-03-19
|19:00
|Val-d’Or
|Rouyn-Noranda
|VAL-D’OR
|Ven/Fri
|2021-03-19
|19:00
|Shawinigan
|Victoriaville
|VICTORIAVILLE
|Ven/Fri
|2021-03-19
|19:00
|Drummondville
|Blainville-Boisbriand
|DRUMMONDVILLE
|Ven/Fri
|2021-03-19
|19:00
|Chicoutimi
|Sherbrooke
|SHERBROOKE
|Sam/Sat
|2021-03-20
|16:00
|Québec
|Rouyn-Noranda
|VAL-D’OR
|Sam/Sat
|2021-03-20
|16:00
|Victoriaville
|Rimouski
|VICTORIAVILLE
|Sam/Sat
|2021-03-20
|16:00
|Gatineau
|Blainville-Boisbriand
|DRUMMONDVILLE
|Sam/Sat
|2021-03-20
|16:00
|Baie-Comeau
|Chicoutimi
|SHERBROOKE
|Dim/Sun
|2021-03-21
|15:00
|Val-d’Or
|Québec
|VAL-D’OR
|Dim/Sun
|2021-03-21
|15:00
|Shawinigan
|Rimouski
|VICTORIAVILLE
|Dim/Sun
|2021-03-21
|15:00
|Drummondville
|Gatineau
|DRUMMONDVILLE
|Dim/Sun
|2021-03-21
|15:00
|Sherbrooke
|Baie-Comeau
|SHERBROOKE
|Mar/Tue
|2021-03-23
|19:00
|Rouyn-Noranda
|Québec
|VAL-D’OR
|Mar/Tue
|2021-03-23
|19:00
|Victoriaville
|Rimouski
|VICTORIAVILLE
|Mar/Tue
|2021-03-23
|19:00
|Blainville-Boisbriand
|Gatineau
|DRUMMONDVILLE
|Mar/Tue
|2021-03-23
|19:00
|Chicoutimi
|Baie-Comeau
|SHERBROOKE
|Mer/Wed
|2021-03-24
|19:00
|Rouyn-Noranda
|Val-d’Or
|VAL-D’OR
|Mer/Wed
|2021-03-24
|19:00
|Victoriaville
|Shawinigan
|VICTORIAVILLE
|Mer/Wed
|2021-03-24
|19:00
|Blainville-Boisbriand
|Drummondville
|DRUMMONDVILLE
|Mer/Wed
|2021-03-24
|19:00
|Chicoutimi
|Sherbrooke
|SHERBROOKE
|Jeu/Thu
|2021-03-25
|19:00
|Québec
|Val-d’Or
|VAL-D’OR
|Jeu/Thu
|2021-03-25
|19:00
|Rimouski
|Shawinigan
|VICTORIAVILLE
|Jeu/Thu
|2021-03-25
|19:00
|Gatineau
|Drummondville
|DRUMMONDVILLE
|Jeu/Thu
|2021-03-25
|19:00
|Baie-Comeau
|Sherbrooke
|SHERBROOKE