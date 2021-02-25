MENU
February 25, 2021

Sixth protected environment event: team groupings and schedule revealed

QMJHL

 

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today announced the team groupings and the schedule for its sixth protected environment event that will take place from March 19th to 25th. As released on Monday, Drummondville, Sherbrooke, Val-d’Or and Victoriaville will be the host cities for the competitions.

Team Groupings

  • Centre Marcel-Dionne, Drummondville, QC
    • Teams: Blainville-Boisbriand, Drummondville, Gatineau
  • Palais des Sports Léopold-Drolet, Sherbrooke, QC
    • Teams: Baie-Comeau, Chicoutimi, Sherbrooke
  • Centre Air Creebec, Val-d’Or, QC
    • Teams: Quebec, Rouyn-Noranda, Val-d’Or
  • Colisée Desjardins, Victoriaville, QC
    • Teams: Rimouski, Shawinigan, Victoriaville

Schedule 

DAY DATE TIME VIS LOC ARENA
Ven/Fri 2021-03-19 19:00 Val-d’Or Rouyn-Noranda VAL-D’OR
Ven/Fri 2021-03-19 19:00 Shawinigan Victoriaville VICTORIAVILLE
Ven/Fri 2021-03-19 19:00 Drummondville Blainville-Boisbriand DRUMMONDVILLE
Ven/Fri 2021-03-19 19:00 Chicoutimi Sherbrooke SHERBROOKE
Sam/Sat 2021-03-20 16:00 Québec Rouyn-Noranda VAL-D’OR
Sam/Sat 2021-03-20 16:00 Victoriaville Rimouski VICTORIAVILLE
Sam/Sat 2021-03-20 16:00 Gatineau Blainville-Boisbriand DRUMMONDVILLE
Sam/Sat 2021-03-20 16:00 Baie-Comeau Chicoutimi SHERBROOKE
Dim/Sun 2021-03-21 15:00 Val-d’Or Québec VAL-D’OR
Dim/Sun 2021-03-21 15:00 Shawinigan Rimouski VICTORIAVILLE
Dim/Sun 2021-03-21 15:00 Drummondville Gatineau DRUMMONDVILLE
Dim/Sun 2021-03-21 15:00 Sherbrooke Baie-Comeau SHERBROOKE
Mar/Tue 2021-03-23 19:00 Rouyn-Noranda Québec VAL-D’OR
Mar/Tue 2021-03-23 19:00 Victoriaville Rimouski VICTORIAVILLE
Mar/Tue 2021-03-23 19:00 Blainville-Boisbriand Gatineau DRUMMONDVILLE
Mar/Tue 2021-03-23 19:00 Chicoutimi Baie-Comeau SHERBROOKE
Mer/Wed 2021-03-24 19:00 Rouyn-Noranda Val-d’Or VAL-D’OR
Mer/Wed 2021-03-24 19:00 Victoriaville Shawinigan VICTORIAVILLE
Mer/Wed 2021-03-24 19:00 Blainville-Boisbriand Drummondville DRUMMONDVILLE
Mer/Wed 2021-03-24 19:00 Chicoutimi Sherbrooke SHERBROOKE
Jeu/Thu 2021-03-25 19:00 Québec Val-d’Or VAL-D’OR
Jeu/Thu 2021-03-25 19:00 Rimouski Shawinigan VICTORIAVILLE
Jeu/Thu 2021-03-25 19:00 Gatineau Drummondville DRUMMONDVILLE
Jeu/Thu 2021-03-25 19:00 Baie-Comeau Sherbrooke SHERBROOKE
