CHL Leaders: QMJHL grad Tremaine pursuing teaching career

Mark Tremaine loves to learn.

That was much was evident in his decorated junior hockey career that saw him perfect his craft in 223 total games split over four seasons with the Moncton Wildcats, Victoriaville Tigres, and Saint John Sea Dogs.

And while Tremaine was crafting his skill set on the ice, he was also learning plenty away from the rink.

“Sometimes we fall into these pressures of you need to eat now, then skate, then eat again, and then take a really long nap,” Tremaine told Junior Hockey Magazine’s CHL Leaders presented by Kubota. “I think a lot of times you don’t realize how much time you have. There were game day routines but there is time to find an hour a day. For me, knowing that all of my friends were off to university already and taking five courses – and I was taking one – I told myself that I could get the one or two done this semester and I would be okay.”

Attending St. Francis Xavier University, Tremaine first earned a Bachelor of Science in human nutrition and then pursued a background in human kinetics. Not yet finished, he is now completing his Bachelor of Education in hopes of becoming a teacher.

Tremaine remains thankful that the CHL scholarship program provided such an opportunity.

“I knew I was coming out of it with something in my back pocket,” Tremaine detailed. “Knowing that even if I decided not to play pro was comforting for me and it made everything more enjoyable. I look at some of my friends and the loans that they have and it is hard to even fathom thinking about having to pay those back. For some people it takes 15 to 20 years.

“Having (the scholarship program) helped to take the stress off in the summer where I had to catch up on some courses, and for summer work I could focus more on finding small jobs rather than demanding jobs that took all day. It really just helped ease my mind and focus.”

