Sixteen CHL alumnus to represent Canada at 2023 IIHF World Championships

Sixteen CHL alumnus will represent Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Championships to be held in Finland and Latvia May 12-28.

Of the 16 players chosen, six players each plied their trade in the QMJHL and WHL while the OHL has four representatives.

Among those selected are nine former first round NHL draft picks in Justin Barron (HAL), Lawson Crouse (KGN), Cody Glass (POR), Tyler Myers (KEL), Peyton Krebs (WPG), Scott Laughton (OSH), Jake Neighbours (EDM), Jack Quinn (OTT) and Joe Veleno (SJ/DRU).

Additions are expected for Canada’s roster once the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs concludes. Canada, who have won gold 28 times at the tournament, are in Group B alongside Czechia, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia and Switzerland. Canada collected a silver medal at the 2022 event after a 4-3 overtime loss in the final to Finland.

For a complete tournament schedule, click here.

Goaltenders:

Sam Montembeault — Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL)

Defencemen:

Justin Barron — Halifax (QMJHL)

Ethan Bear — Seattle (WHL)

Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Charlottetown/Drummondville (QMJHL)

Tyler Myers — Kelowna (WHL)

MacKenzie Weegar — Halifax (QMJHL)

Forwards:

Sammy Blais — Victoriaville/Charlottetown (QMJHL)

Lawson Crouse —Kingston (OHL)

Cody Glass — Portland (WHL)

Peyton Krebs — Kootenay/Winnipeg (WHL)

Scott Laughton — Oshawa (OHL)

Milan Lucic — Vancouver (WHL)

Jake Neighbours — Edmonton (WHL)

Jack Quinn — Ottawa (OHL)

Tyler Toffoli — Ottawa (OHL)

Joe Veleno — Saint John/Drummondville (QMJHL)