Poitras agrees to ELC with Bruins

Guelph Storm forward Matthew Poitras has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins.

Poitras is coming off of the best season of his OHL career where he established a new career high with 95 points. His 79 assists were the fourth most in the CHL.

The 12th overall pick in the 2020 OHL Draft, Poitras has amassed 145 points in 131 games with the Storm while his 108 career assists rank 26th all-time. The Bruins selected the Brooklin, Ont., native 54th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.