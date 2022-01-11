Senators prospect Tyler Boucher to join 67’s

Ottawa, ON – The Ottawa 67’s announced today that 10th overall 2021 NHL Draft selection and Ottawa Senators prospect Tyler Boucher will join the team.

“Tyler is a power forward who plays a physical brand of hockey,” said general manager James Boyd, “His addition to the 67’s will provide size, strength, and skill to our lineup.”

A winger, Boucher was selected 143rd overall by the Barber Poles in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection. The 18 year-old has spent the 2021-22 season with Boston University (NCAA), where he posted two goals and an assist through 17 games.

Boucher, who hails from Haddonfield, New Jersey, is no stranger to the nation’s capital, having been drafted 10th overall by the Ottawa Senators in this past summer’s 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

He is the son of former NHL goaltender, and current NHL on ESPN analyst, Brian Boucher.