WHL announces return to team activities for eight Clubs; changes to 18 WHL Regular Season games

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that the Edmonton Oil Kings, Everett Silvertips, Medicine Hat Tigers, Prince Albert Raiders, Red Deer Rebels, Saskatoon Blades, Spokane Chiefs and Winnipeg ICE have all been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with WHL COVID-19 Protocols.

The aforementioned join the Lethbridge Hurricanes, Moose Jaw Warriors, Portland Winterhawks, Regina Pats, Swift Current Broncos, and Tri-City Americans, who previously returned to team activities. At this time, the 14 WHL Clubs listed above are all participating in team activities.

The WHL announced the rescheduling of the following 13 WHL Regular Season games:

Saturday, January 15

Winnipeg at Moose Jaw (originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 30)

Sunday, January 16

Kamloops at Portland (originally scheduled for Wednesday, January 12)

Moose Jaw at Regina (originally scheduled for Sunday, January 30)

Monday, January 17

Prince Albert at Red Deer (originally scheduled for Wednesday, January 12)

Tuesday, January 18

Winnipeg at Swift Current (originally scheduled for Tuesday, December 30)

Calgary at Regina (originally scheduled for Tuesday, January 11)

Wednesday, January 19

Calgary at Moose Jaw (originally scheduled for Wednesday, January 12)

Victoria at Prince George (originally scheduled for Friday, January 7)

Wednesday, February 2

Swift Current at Lethbridge (originally scheduled for Sunday, January 2)

Monday, February 7

Red Deer at Brandon (originally scheduled for Saturday, January 1)

Thursday, February 17

Moose Jaw at Lethbridge (originally scheduled for Friday, January 7)

Tuesday, February 22

Edmonton at Red Deer (originally scheduled for Friday, January 7)

Monday, March 28

Lethbridge at Red Deer (originally scheduled for Saturday, January 8)

Additionally, the WHL announced today the postponement of the following four (4) WHL Regular Season games as a result of capacity restrictions in the province of Manitoba:

Saturday, January 15 – Regina at Winnipeg

Sunday, January 16 – Regina at Winnipeg

Friday, January 21 – Regina at Brandon

Saturday, January 22 – Regina at Brandon

The four postponed games listed above will be rescheduled at a later date.

The WHL also announced today a start time change for Saturday’s game between the Brandon Wheat Kings and Edmonton Oil Kings at Rogers Place. This game will now begin at 2 p.m. MT.

The health and safety of all WHL participants is the top priority for the WHL. In order to reduce the risk of exposure to and transmission of COVID-19, the WHL requires all WHL roster players, hockey operations staff, and other team and League office personnel to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a Health Canada approved vaccine.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.