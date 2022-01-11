MENU
January 11, 2022

OHL Announces Postponed Games Involving North Bay Battalion

Ontario Hockey League

 

Toronto, Ont. – Due to Covid-19 protocols affecting the North Bay Battalion Hockey Club, their next two scheduled regular season games, also including the Mississauga Steelheads and Barrie Colts Hockey Clubs, have been postponed.

Due to Covid-19 protocols, the following games have been postponed:
Thursday, January 13 – Mississauga Steelheads at North Bay Battalion
Saturday, January 15 – North Bay Battalion at Barrie Colts

Both games will be rescheduled at a later date. The League will provide information on scheduling details upon confirmation of new dates.

