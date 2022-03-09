Senators prospect Ostapchuk named Giants captain

Ottawa Senators prospect Zack Ostapchuk has been named the 19th captain of the Vancouver Giants.

“It’s truly an honour to be named captain of the Vancouver Giants,” the 18-year-old Ostapchuk said. “I want to sincerely thank my teammates, the Giants ownership group, management team and coaching staff for their trust in me. There are some great leaders in our dressing room, and together we’re going to do our best to make our fans, and our city proud.”

“Day in, day out, Zack Ostapchuk leads with both his actions and his words and personifies what it means to be a Vancouver Giant. He’s earned the full respect of his teammates, coaches, and management because of how he plays, how he competes, and how he conducts himself off the ice,” Giants general manager Barclay Parneta added.

Originally selected 12th overall by the Giants in the 2018 WHL Draft, the 6-foot-3 forward has registered 54 points (28-G-26A) in 117 career regular season games with Vancouver.

He was selected by the Ottawa Senators in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft, signing a three-year, entry-level contract this past September.

Ostapchuk begins his tenure as Giants captain Wednesday evening when Vancouver visits the Spokane Chiefs.