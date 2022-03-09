CHL on CBC Gem | 3 Reasons to Watch – Phoenix vs. Wildcats

The national spotlight is shining on the QMJHL.

Available via the free CBC Gem streaming service, fans can tune in Wednesday as the Sherbrooke Phoenix visit the Moncton Wildcats, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. Atlantic.

To get you ready for this much-anticipated matchup, here are three reasons why this showdown of QMJHL teams is can’t miss TV:

Phoenix’s dynamic one-two punch taking QMJHL by storm

The Phoenix enter Wednesday’s matchup sitting third in the QMJHL’s Western Conference with a 28-11-2-1 record and 59 points. One of the frontrunners to win the President Cup, a big reason why has been the outstanding play of its one-two punch of left-wing Joshua Roy and centre Xavier Parent.

The Montreal Canadiens selected Roy in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft and it looks like they have a diamond in the rough as the budding forward is in the midst of a career year with the Phoenix. The Saint-Georges-de-Beauce, Que., native is first in QMJHL scoring with 50 assists and 78 points, and also sits tied for sixth with 28 goals. A big reason why Roy has had an outstanding season is that he attended the Montreal Canadiens’ training camp this past year where he learned from the pros while impressing with his skills set.

This season, the 18-year-old left-wing has dazzled where in five games he has scored four or more points, including a six-point showing against Victoriaville last month where he recorded a goal and five assists. Roy put his impressive play-making skills on full display during February where he tallied eight goals and 18 assists for 26 points in 10 games, underscored by six games where he collected three or more points. Roy has continued his strong start from February into March, where he recorded a three-point performance against Drummondville over the weekend. Roy is currently riding a 15-game point streak that has seen him tally 12 goals and 21 assists for 33 points.

Chosen first overall in the 2019 QMJHL Entry Draft, Roy has found his home with the Phoenix since joining the team last season, where collectively he has netted 41 goals and 55 assists for 96 points in 60 contests. That has continued against Moncton this season as he has collected three assists.

For Parent, the Phoenix captain and overage centre is having the best season of his five-year junior career as he is sixth in QMJHL scoring with 63 points, tied for sixth in goals with 28, and ninth in assists with 35. A product of Blainville, Que., Parent has taken his game to the next level in the second half of the season with a 13-game point streak that has seen him tally 10 goals and 16 assists for 26 points. Parent is also a big part of the Phoenix scheme on the man advantage as he has lit the lamp 10 times along with 16 assists this season.

The 20-year-old had an impressive February where he scored 10 goals and added 10 assists for 20 points in 10 contests. Parent has continued his successful February into March where he has collected five assists in three games. The forward has demonstrated his incredible scoring touch this season with eight multi-goal games, which includes his first career hat-trick against Moncton last month.

Selected in the first round of the 2017 QMJHL Entry Draft, Parent is a star for the Phoenix, breaking his career-high in all three major offensive categories previously set in the 2018-19 campaign when he recorded 15 goals and 19 assists for 34 points in 67 appearances.

Stay 🔥🔥🔥 Joshua Roy The #GoHabsGo prospect had a 🚨 + 🍎🍎🍎🍎🍎 last night. He now leads the @QMJHL with 73pts in 37 games (12 in his last 3). @PhoenixSherbroo | @CanadiensMTL pic.twitter.com/Ed56Ge6U7l — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) February 27, 2022

Kalmikov’s dominant season

When the Wildcats added Kalmikov in mid-October, they did so following a modest campaign with Victoriaville where he appeared in only 26 games in which he scored eight goals and 10 assists. This season, Kalmikov has taken a gigantic step in his development as one of the top scorers in the league as he leads the Wildcats in all three major offensive categories with 25 goals and 23 assists for 48 points. He is a significant reason why the Wildcats currently sit sixth in the QMJHL’s Eastern Conference with a 21-14-5-0 showing.

A native of Terrebonne, Que., Kalmikov has put his impressive scoring chops on full display this season with four multi-goal contests. The 20-year-old had an exciting February where he demonstrated why he is one of the most talented scorers in the league, tallying seven goals and six assists for 13 points in nine games, including two multi-goal showings. He has continued his dominant February into March, recording four points in three games, including a three-point performance against Cape Breton on Sunday.

A first-round selection from the 2017 QMJHL Entry Draft, this season has seen Kalmikov set career highs in all three leading offensive categories, besting his totals from his rookie season when he notched 18 goals and 18 assists for 36 points in 58 games. The talented forward had a two-point showing against Sherbrooke in their last get-together.

Rookie showcase

Wednesday’s showdown features two talented rookies in Maxim Barbashev of the Wildcats and Ivan Zhigalov of the Phoenix, both of whom will also participate in the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game later this month.

Joining the Wildcats last March, Barbashev appeared in 10 games where he demonstrated his potential to be one of the top players in the league after tallying six goals and four assists. This season, the superstar in the making has scored 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 points in 34 appearances. He had a quick start to the season, tallying three goals and seven assists for 10 points in October. Barbashev has also taken another stride in the second half of the season, tallying four goals and three assists in February. He has continued his strong showing into March with a goal and an assist in two games. On the season, the talented forward has had five multi-point games, including a three-point showing against Cape Breton earlier this season.

As for Zhigalov, the talented netminder has been a workhorse for the Phoenix this season, appearing in 28 games and leading the QMJHL in wins with 18, alongside a 2.87 goals-against average and an .885 save percentage. Although suiting up in his first season with Sherbrooke, Zhigalov has already made his impact on the franchise’s record books, owning the most consecutive wins to start a career and most overtime wins. His 18 victories are also the most by a Phoenix goalie.