Road to Memorial Cup daily: Phoenix and Thunderbirds win series openers

Connor McClennon’s first career postseason hat-trick earned him Saturday’s first star as Winnipeg beat Saskatoon in Game 2. McClennon, who also registered an assist in the win, has 10 goals in the playoffs, tied for the second most in the WHL.

Nova Scotian native Jacob Melanson (SEA) scored three times to claim the second star as Sherbrooke took Game 1 in Halifax. Melanson, who had 50 goals and 99 points in the regular season, has 14 postseason points (eight goals).

Jared Davidson (MTL) had three points (2G, 1A) to be named the third star as Seattle opened its series with Kamloops with a victory. Davidson, who had a career high 79 points in the regular season, has 16 postseason points in nine games.

(1) Sherbrooke vs. (2) Halifax — Phoenix lead series 1-0

Game 1: Phoenix 5-2 Mooseheads

In addition to Melanson’s hat-trick, Sherbrooke also had goals from Anthony Munroe-Boucher and Joshua Roy (MTL) as they remained a perfect 9-0-0 this postseason. Roy is one of two QMJHL players to have at least one point in every game during the playoffs thus far.

Marc-Andre Gaudet (STL) tallied two assists for Sherbrooke and leads all Phoenix d-men in scoring with nine postseason points

Olivier Adam stopped 17 shots to record his ninth postseason win. Evan Boucher and Josh Lawrence scored for Halifax

Game 2 is April 30 at 3pm ET

(1) Winnipeg vs. (3) Saskatoon — ICE lead series 2-0

Game 2: ICE 6-2 Blades

Zach Benson, Owen Pederson and Matthew Savoie (BUF) also scored for Winnipeg in support of McClennon’s hat-trick as the ICE took a 2-0 series lead

Benson and Savoie also added two assists while Daniel Hauser made 27 saves

Justin Lies and Jaylen Weins scored for Saskatoon who had been shutout in Game 1

Game 2 is May 2 at 9pm ET

(1) Seattle vs. (2) Kamloops – Thunderbirds lead series 1-0

Game 1: Thunderbirds 5-1 Blazers

Dylan Guenther (ARI), Nico Myatovic and Gracyn Sawchyn all found the back of the net in addition to Davidson’s pair as the Thunderbirds struck first in a rematch of last year’s Western Conference Championship. Guenther has at least one point in all nine postseason games he’s played this year.

Thomas Milic made 24 saves in the Seattle net while Dylan Ernst made 30 saves for Kamloops

Olen Zellweger has the Blazers lone goal and continues to lead all WHL d-men in postseason scoring wit 22 points

Game 2 is April 30 at 7:05pm ET

