Road to Memorial Cup daily: four clubs take 1-0 series leads in Round 3

CHL Three Stars

Petes goaltender Michael Simpson stopped 37 shots in their Game 1 win over North Bay to claim Friday’s first star. Simpson is 9-2-0 this postseason with a .923 save percentage after he registered a career high 24 wins during the regular season.

James Malatesta (CBJ) earned the second star after he scored twice for Quebec in their Game 1 victory over Gatineau. The 19-year-old, who had a career high 37 goals during the regular season, has seven goals in nine postseason tilts to lead the Remparts.

Sean McGurn’s outstanding postseason continued Friday as he collected the third star after a two-point (1G, 1A) showing in London’s win over Sarnia. McGurn’s 18 points in the playoffs are tied for the fourth most in the OHL while he finished tied for 16th in regular season scoring with 83 points.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(2) North Bay vs. (4) Peterborough — Petes lead series 1-0

Game 1: Petes 3-2 Battalion

Peterborough took a 1-0 series in large part due to a dominant first period where Jonathan Melee, Owen Beck (MTL) and Connor Lockhart (VAN) all scored to build a 3-0 lead.

Donovan McCoy added two assists for the Petes while Beck and Lockhart also tallied helpers

Peterborough defenceman Shawn Spearing was a +3, as was McCoy.

Anthony Romani and Pasquale Zito (DET) scored for the Battalion

Game 2 is April 30 at 2pm ET

Owen with the RIP pic.twitter.com/ownUNA1zFd — Peterborough Petes (@PetesOHLhockey) April 28, 2023

Western Conference

(2) London vs. (3) Sarnia – Knights lead series 1-0

Game 1: Knights 4-1 Sting

Sam Dickinson, Easton Cowan and Ryan Winterton (SEA) also scored for the Knights as they took a 1-0 series lead

George Diaco added two assists for London

Brett Brochu stopped 32 of the 33 shots he faced as Luca Del Bel Belluz (CBJ) was the only Sting skater to beat him

Game 2 is April 30 at 2pm ET

QMJHL

(1) Quebec vs. (2) Gatineau — Remparts lead series 1-0

Game 1: Remparts 5-2 Olympiques

Evan Nause, Theo Rochette and Justin Robidas (CAR) also scored for Quebec as the Remparts moved to a perfect 9-0-0 in the postseason

Pier-Olivier Roy chipped in with two assists from the blue line

William Rousseau made 24 saves while Zach Dean (STL) and Colin Ratt scored for Gatineau. Dean’s 25 postseason points leads the CHL

Game 2 is April 30 at 3pm

WHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Winnipeg vs. (3) Saskatoon — ICE lead series 1-0

Game 1: ICE 3-0 Blades

Ben Zloty, Zack Ostapchuk (OTT) and Carson Lambos (MIN) all scored for the ICE as they drew first blood against Saskatoon

Daniel Hauser needed to make just 16 saves to register his first shutout of the postseason

Matthew Savoie (BUF) tallied an assist and continues to lead the ICE in postseason scoring with 19 points

Egor Sidorov and Tanner Molendyk each recorded three shots on goal for the Blades

Game 2 is April 29 at 5:05pm ET

