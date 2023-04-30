21 CHLers win bronze at 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship

Twenty-one CHL players claimed a bronze medal at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship after a 4-3 overtime win over Slovakia.

Macklin Celebrini scored the OT winner while Colby Barlow (OS) was one of Canada’s scorers in regulation. Andrew Gibson (SOO) assisted on Celebrini’s winner while Andrew Cristall (KEL) set-up the game-tying goal, scored by Matthew Wood, with just 1:11 left in regulation.

Gabriel D’Aigle (VIC) started in goal and made 26 saves.

🇨🇦 captain Cam Allen receives the bronze medal trophy at the #U18MensWorlds! 🥉 pic.twitter.com/BzzP9y2Mh0 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 30, 2023

Cal Ritchie (OSH) led all CHL skaters with nine points and was named as one of Canada’s best three players while Caden Price (KEL) had five points, the most among Canadian defencemen. Carson Bjarnason (BDN) won four games between the pipes but didn’t play in the bronze medal game due to an injury suffered in Saturday’s semi-final defeat to Sweden.

Etienne Morin (MON) joined the team ahead of the quarterfinals after Quinton Burns (KGN) was ruled out through injury.

It’s the fourth time Canada has claimed bronze at the U18 World’s and first time since 2015. Canada is a four-time gold-medallist at the tournament, most recently in 2021.

Goaltenders:

Carson Bjarnason (Brandon/WHL)

Joey Costanzo (Windsor/OHL)

Gabriel D’Aigle (Victoriaville/QMJHL)

Defencemen:

Cam Allen (Guelph/OHL)

Tristan Bertucci (Flint/OHL)

Quinton Burns (Kingston/OHL)

Lukas Dragicevic (Tri-City/WHL)

Andrew Gibson (Sault Ste-Marie/OHL)

Etienne Morin (Moncton/QMJHL)

Caden Price (Kelowna/WHL)

Carter Yakemchuk (Calgary/WHL)

Forwards:

Colby Barlow (Owen Sound/OHL)

Berkly Catton (Spokane/WHL)

Andrew Cristall (Kelowna/WHL)

Ty Halaburda (Vancouver/WHL)

Tanner Howe (Regina/WHL)

Nick Lardis (Hamilton/OHL)

Angus MacDonell (Mississauga/OHL)

Porter Martone (Mississauga/OHL)

Alex Pharand (Sudbury/OHL)

Calum Ritchie (Oshawa/OHL)