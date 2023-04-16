Road to Memorial Cup daily: Roy breaks franchise record in Sherbrooke’s big Game 2 win

CHL THREE STARS

It was a night of records and career-highs across both the QMJHL and WHL, most notably highlighted by Montreal Canadiens prospect Joshua Roy.

The Sherbrooke forward set a new franchise record for a playoff game by tallying six points in Phoenix’s 8-1 victory over the Voltigeurs. Although it was Roy’s first career hat trick in the postseason, it was the sixth of his QMJHL career. His six points also matched his career-best and marked a new career-high in the playoffs. Perhaps most impressively, the 19-year-old tallied five of his six points in the third period, including all three of his goals. He is currently riding a 10-game goal streak, having scored 17 over that span.

Meanwhile, in Halifax, Josh Lawrence stepped in a major way for the Mooseheads. The 21-year-old scored twice and added three assists in Halifax’s 7-1 win to set a new career-high in the playoffs. Lawrence’s five-point effort helped elevate him to third among QMJHL scorers this postseason with 16 points (5G, 11A) — trailing only Sherbrooke’s Roy (18 points) and Gatineau’s Zachary Dean (17 points).

Finally, not to be undone by his peers, Logan Stankoven (DAL) had himself a night in the Blazers’ 5-0 victory against the Winterhawks. Stankoven recorded a point on all five of Kamloops goals on Saturday as he scored a pair and tallied three assists. His five-point effort matched his career best in the WHL, and marked the second time he’s completed the feat this postseason. The Dallas Stars prospect now has 16 points in the playoffs, which ranks second in the WHL behind only Regina’s Connor Bedard (20 points).

QMJHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Quebec vs. (5) Rimouski — Quebec leads series 2-0

Game 2: Remparts 5-1 Océanic

James Malatesta (CBJ) potted the game’s first two goals, while Nicolas Savoie, Justin Robidas (CAR) and Charle Truchon each recorded a pair of assists

Evan Nause (FLA), Thomas Darcy, and Zachary Bolduc (STL) were the other goal scores for the Remparts

Quebec has now won 14 straight games, a streak that dates back to the regular season (their last loss was a 6-3 vs. Baie-Comeau on March 7th)

Julien Béland scored the lone goal for Rimouski, which was assisted by Quinn Kennedy and Mathys Laurent

William Rousseau stopped 20-of-21 shots in the Remparts’ victory

Game 3 is scheduled for Tuesday in Rimouski

(2) Halifax vs. (3) Moncton — Series tied 1-1

Game 2: Mooseheads 7-1 Wildcats

Josh Lawrence recorded five points to set a new career-high in the playoffs — notching two goals and three assists in a much-needed win for Halifax

Lawrence now has 16 points (5G, 11A) this postseason, ranking 3rd among QMJHL scorers

Zachary L’Heureux (NSH), Brady Schultz, Attilio Biasca, Markus Vidicek and Evan Boucher also found the scoresheet for the Mooseheads, while Jordan Dumais (CBJ) chipped in with two assists

Trent Ballentyne tallied the only goal of the game for the Wildcats, which was assisted by Connor Trenholm and Miles Mueller

The Mooseheads outshot the Wildcats 37-14 during this contest

Game 3 is scheduled for Wednesday in Moncton

Wrap-around for Lawrence to add to the lead. 🚨 Lawrence (4) 2:57 2nd period

🍎 Martin, L'Heureux | #GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/lKoQW56HH6 — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) April 15, 2023

Western Conference

(1) Sherbrooke vs. (6) Drummondville — Sherbrooke leads series 2-0

Game 2: Phoenix 8-1 Voltigeurs

Joshua Roy (MTL) enjoyed a career day by recording his first career playoff hat-trick along with three assists in a big win for Sherbrooke

Roy’s six points were the most tallied by a Sherbrooke player in a single playoff game — he now leads the QMJHL with 18 points this postseason

Marc-Andre Gaudet (STL), Christophe Rondeau, Jacob Melanson (SEA), Milo Roelens and Cole Huckins (CAL) also tallied goals for the Phoenix, who outshot the Voltigueurs 44-15

Manix Landry (ARI) potted the only goal for Drummondville, which was assisted by Marc-Olivier Beaudry and Xavier Fortin

Game 3 is scheduled for Tuesday in Drummondville

(2) Gatineau vs. (4) Rouyn-Noranda — Gatineau leads series 2-0

Game 2: Olympiques 5-0 Huskies

Olympiques netminder Francesco Lapenna stopped all 12 shots he faced to record his second consecutive shutout of the series

Lapenna, who hasn’t given up a goal in 151:38 of playoff action (a new Olympiques playoff record), holds a 0.72 GAA and .970 SV% this postseason — which is the best among any goalie in the CHL

Alexis Gendron (PHI) recorded a pair of goals to reach a total of 11 this postseason — the most of any skater in the CHL

The other goal scorers were Samuel Savoie (CHI), Cole Cormier, and Zachary Dean (STL), who also added a pair of assists to reach 17 points this postseason

Huskies goalie Thomas Couture turned aside 54 shots in defeat, marking a career-high (he also faced a career-best 59 shots in this game)

Game 3 is scheduled for Tuesday in Rouyn-Noranda

WHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Winnipeg vs. (4) Moose Jaw — Series tied 1-1

Game 2: ICE 5-3 Warriors

Brandon Yager extended his playoff point streak to four games, recording two goals and an assist in the Warriors’ victory

Yager has recorded five goals and nine assists over his four-game point streak

Ryder Korczak (NYR), Martin Rysavy (CBJ), and Josh Hoekstra (empty-netter) were the other goal-scorers for the Warriors

Facing a 4-0 deficit, the ICE got three unanswered goals from Zack Ostapchuk (OTT), Connor McClennon and Carson Latimer (OTT) to get within one

Having allowed four goals (incl. 3 PPGs) on 11 shots through the first 20 minutes, Winnipeg’s Daniel Hauser was relieved in place of Mason Beaupit (SJ) who stopped all eight shots he faced

Moose Jaw’s Connor Ungar made 33 saves in the victory

Game 3 is scheduled for Tuesday in Moose Jaw

Western Conference

(1) Seattle vs. (4) Prince George — Seattle leads series 2-0

Game 2: Thunderbirds 5-1 Cougars

Seattle’s Brad Lambert (WPG) recorded a career-high four points thanks to the goal and three assists he tallied on Saturday night

Dylan Guenther (ARI) scored a goal to extend his goal streak to 12 games — he has tallied 15 goals over that stretch, including eight in six postseason games for Seattle

Jared Davidson (MTL) scored a pair, while his teammate Kyle Crnkovic had the other goal for the Thunderbirds

Ondrej Becher scored an unassisted goal for the Cougars just seconds into the third period

Thomas Milic had another solid outing in net for Seattle, turning aside 26-of-27 shots

Game 3 is scheduled for Tuesday in Prince George

(2) Kamloops vs. (3) Portland — Kamloops leads series 2-0

Game 2: Blazers 5-0 Winterhawks

Logan Stankoven (DAL) recorded a point on all of Kamloops’ goals by knocking in two of his own and adding three assists in their 5-0 victory

Stankoven’s five-point night matched his career-best in the WHL – he now sits second in the WHL in playoff scoring behind only Connor Bedard (20 points)

Dylan Ernst turned aside all 29 shots he faced to record his third shutout of the postseason — which is the most of any goalie in the WHL

Caedan Bankier (MIN), Olen Zellweger (ANA) and Daylan Kuefler (NYI) also notched goals for the Blazers, while Bankier and Matthew Seminoff (DAL) each had two assists

Winterhawks goalie Jan Špunar made 37 saves in defeat

Game 3 is scheduled for Wednesday in Portland

3-0 with one minute left in the second 🔥🔥@LoganStankoven nets his first of the game #WHLPlayoffs #FeedingTheFuture pic.twitter.com/cGRMLlyzQh — Kamloops Blazers (@blazerhockey) April 16, 2023

