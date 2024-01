Rimouski’s Alexandre Blais added to 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced today that Alexandre Blais of the Rimouski Océanic has been added to the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, which will take place tomorrow at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, N.B., at 7:30 p.m. AT (see final rosters below). Blais is replacing Maxmilian Curran of the Tri-City Americans, who is unable to participate in Wednesday’s game due to an injury.

With 57 points (18G-39A) in 45 games this season with the Océanic, Blais leads his team in scoring and ranks seventh in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) in points. His 39 assists during the 2023-24 season are also the fourth-most of any skater in the QMJHL. Ranked 71st in NHL Central Scouting’s Midterm Rankings, Blais will join Team White where he will play alongside his Rimouski teammate Spencer Gill.

The 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game airs live in Canada from the Avenir Centre on TSN, TSN.ca, the TSN App, RDS and RDS.ca tomorrow starting at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. Meanwhile, in the United States, the game will air live on NHL Network, while viewers outside of Canada can catch all the action on CHL TV.

Fans interested in attending Wednesday’s game can still do so by heading to Ticketmaster.ca to secure their tickets to the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Moncton.

TEAM RED ROSTER