147 CHL players listed in NHL Central Scouting’s Midterm Rankings

27 of the top-40 ranked North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting will compete in the Kubota 2024 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game on January 24

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced today that 147 CHL players have been listed in the NHL Central Scouting’s Midterm Rankings ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft (see the full list below), which is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 28-29.

Of the 147 CHL players listed, which represents the most of any development hockey league in the world, the Western Hockey League (WHL) has the most with 60 players including 52 skaters and eight goaltenders. They are followed by the 53 players from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) who had 48 skaters and five goaltenders. Meanwhile, the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) round out the CHL contingent with 34 players ranked including 30 skaters and four goaltenders.

Specifically, the rankings list a total of 224 North American skaters, including 130 from the CHL. NHL Central Scouting also ranks 32 North American goaltenders highlighted by 17 netminders that currently compete in the CHL.

Leading the way among CHL skaters was Medicine Hat Tigers forward Cayden Lindstrom, who came in at No. 3 and was the second-highest ranked forward on the list. Lindstrom, who remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury, leads Medicine Hat with 27 goals and nine power-play goals, and he has 46 points in 32 games this season. The other 11 forwards joining Lindstrom in the top-25 include Berkly Catton of the Spokane Chiefs (9th), Tij Iginla of the Kelowna Rockets (11th), Liam Greentree of the Windsor Spitfires (12th), Adam Jecho of the Edmonton Oil Kings (13th), Terik Parascak of the Prince George Cougars (14th), Beckett Sennecke of the Oshawa Generals (15th), Ryder Ritchie of the Prince Albert Raiders (16th), Andrew Basha of the Medicine Hat Tigers (18th), Jett Luchanko of the Guelph Storm (21st), Marek Vanacker of the Brantford Bulldogs (25th), along with Maxim Massé of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens (23rd) who was the 2022-23 CHL Rookie of the Year and the top-ranked skater from the QMJHL on NHL Central Scouting’s list.

In terms of defenceman, there were three from the CHL ranked in the top-10, led by Carter Yakemchuk of the Calgary Hitmen (6th), whose 40 points and 16 goals trail only Zayne Parekh of the Saginaw Spirit (10th) among 2024 NHL Draft eligible blueliners in the CHL. The other rearguards to join Yakemchuk in the top-10 were Parekh and Sam Dickinson of the London Knights (7th), who has registered 20 points (7G-13A) in 11 games since December 10, the most of any defenceman in the CHL over that stretch.

Additionally, of the 17 North American goalies from the CHL ranked by NHL Central Scouting, Carter George of the Owen Sound Attack and Ryerson Leenders of the Mississauga Steelheads were ranked first and third respectively on the list. Among the others, there was also Dawson Cowan of the Spokane Chiefs (5th) and Lukas Matecha of the Tri-City Americans (9th) who both will particate in the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game along with Carter and Leenders. Ranked at No. 7, Zach Pelletier of the Gatineau Olympiques was the top-ranked goalie from the QMJHL.

All 40 of the CHL players who will participate in the Kubota 2024 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, which is scheduled on Wednesday, January 24 at 7:30 p.m. AT, are found in the NHL Central Scouting’s Midterm Rankings, including 27 of the top-40 North American skaters and three of the top-five ranked netminders.

The Mississauga Steelheads lead all CHL teams with seven players included in the rankings, while the Lethbridge Hurricanes, Calgary Hitmen, and Windsor Spitfires trail close behind with five each. Teams with four ranked players include the Everett Silvertips, Medicine Hat Tigers, Red Deer Rebels, Edmonton Oil Kings, Kingston Frontenacs, Guelph Storm, Moncton Wildcats, Baie-Comeau Drakkar and Rimouski Océanic.

The CHL continues to be the top supplier of talent in the NHL. Last season, 139 CHL players appeared in the Midterm Rankings, before 80 CHL players were selected (accounting for nearly 36% of all draft picks) at the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville. The latter included 11 first-round selections from the CHL. Dating back to 1969, the CHL has seen 10 or more of its players taken in the first round of the NHL Draft – a streak that now runs at 55 consecutive drafts.

North American Skaters – NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings (January 2024)

Players in bold will compete in Kubota 2024 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

Rank Last Name First Name Birthdate Team League 3 LINDSTROM CAYDEN 3-Feb-06 MEDICINE HAT WHL 6 YAKEMCHUK CARTER 29-Sep-05 CALGARY WHL 7 DICKINSON SAM 7-Jun-06 LONDON OHL 9 CATTON BERKLY 14-Jan-06 SPOKANE WHL 10 PAREKH ZAYNE 15-Feb-06 SAGINAW OHL 11 IGINLA TIJ 4-Aug-06 KELOWNA WHL 12 GREENTREE LIAM 1-Jan-06 WINDSOR OHL 13 JECHO ADAM 24-Mar-06 EDMONTON WHL 14 PARASCAK TERIK 28-May-06 PRINCE GEORGE WHL 15 SENNECKE BECKETT 28-Jan-06 OSHAWA OHL 16 RITCHIE RYDER 3-Aug-06 PRINCE ALBERT WHL 18 BASHA ANDREW 8-Nov-05 MEDICINE HAT WHL 21 LUCHANKO JETT 21-Aug-06 GUELPH OHL 23 MASSÉ MAXIM 7-Apr-06 CHICOUTIMI QMJHL 24 ROBERTS COLTON 8-Jun-06 VANCOUVER WHL 25 VANACKER MAREK 12-Apr-06 BRANTFORD OHL 26 CURRAN MAXIMILIAN 27-Aug-06 TRI-CITY WHL 27 MEWS HENRY 9-Mar-06 OTTAWA OHL 28 ELICK CHARLIE 17-Jan-06 BRANDON WHL 29 HOWE TANNER 28-Nov-05 REGINA WHL 31 BEAUDOIN COLE 24-Apr-06 BARRIE OHL 32 DANFORD BEN 6-Feb-06 OSHAWA OHL 33 MARQUES MIGUEL 8-Mar-06 LETHBRIDGE WHL 34 BOILARD RAOUL 7-Jan-06 BAIE-COMEAU QMJHL 35 MARRELLI LUCA 4-Oct-05 OSHAWA OHL 36 MATEIKO ERIKS 18-Nov-05 SAINT JOHN QMJHL 37 FRASCA GABRIEL 18-Feb-06 KINGSTON OHL 38 GILL SPENCER 17-Aug-06 RIMOUSKI QMJHL 40 O’REILLY SAM 30-Mar-06 LONDON OHL 43 JOSEPHSON OLLIE 22-Jul-06 RED DEER WHL 44 WETSCH CARSON 4-May-06 CALGARY WHL 45 MISA LUKE 25-Nov-05 MISSISSAUGA OHL 49 MIETTINEN JULIUS 20-Jan-06 EVERETT WHL 50 LAVOIE TOMAS 31-Mar-06 CAPE BRETON QMJHL 51 VILLENEUVE NATHAN 13-Apr-06 SUDBURY OHL 52 FIBIGR JAKUB 22-Jul-06 MISSISSAUGA OHL 54 SMITH TARIN 24-Mar-06 EVERETT WHL 55 FISCHER LUKAS 9-Sep-06 SARNIA OHL 56 BATTAGLIA JACOB 17-Mar-06 KINGSTON OHL 59 PROCYSZYN ETHAN 11-Jul-06 NORTH BAY OHL 62 TESTA LUCA 10-Apr-06 BRANTFORD OHL 63 WALTON KIERON 22-Apr-06 SUDBURY OHL 65 CROSBY LOGAN 14-Dec-05 HALIFAX QMJHL 66 MISSKEY NATE 12-Jan-05 VICTORIA WHL 67 BRUNICKE HARRISON 8-May-06 KAMLOOPS WHL 68 CASWELL CLARKE 2-Feb-06 SWIFT CURRENT WHL 69 BERNIER ALEXIS 21-Jun-06 BAIE-COMEAU QMJHL 71 BLAIS ALEXANDRE 14-Nov-05 RIMOUSKI QMJHL 73 POIRIER JUSTIN 4-Sep-06 BAIE-COMEAU QMJHL 76 LITALIEN ELIOT 23-Mar-06 BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND QMJHL 81 ROMANI ANTHONY 12-Jul-05 NORTH BAY OHL 82 MELOVSKY MATYAS 25-May-04 BAIE-COMEAU QMJHL 84 BECHER ONDREJ 22-Feb-04 PRINCE GEORGE WHL 86 ZEBESKI MASON 4-Oct-05 MISSISSAUGA OHL 87 DESRUISSEAUX THOMAS 10-Mar-06 CHICOUTIMI QMJHL 89 HE KEVIN 30-Apr-06 NIAGARA OHL 90 MRSIC TOMAS 26-Feb-06 MEDICINE HAT WHL 94 GOJSIC HIROKI 1-May-06 KELOWNA WHL 95 ELLINAS LUKE 12-Mar-06 KITCHENER OHL 97 LACERTE FELIX 14-Jun-06 SHAWINIGAN QMJHL 98 MCISAAC WILLIAM 26-May-06 SPOKANE WHL 99 ALCOS PARKER 20-Jul-06 EDMONTON WHL 100 MARRELLI FRANK 16-Feb-06 OTTAWA OHL 101 CRISTOFORO ANTHONY 23-Feb-06 WINDSOR OHL 107 JAMIESON ERIC 15-Jul-05 EVERETT WHL 108 LAING HUNTER 16-May-06 PRINCE GEORGE WHL 109 ALLARD OWEN 13-Jan-04 SAULT STE. MARIE OHL 110 THORPE TYLER 11-Aug-05 VANCOUVER WHL 111 SWICK TRENT 25-Apr-04 KITCHENER OHL 113 SMITH GABE 3-Aug-06 MONCTON QMJHL 114 BUTTAZZONI DIEGO 13-Jan-06 PORTLAND WHL 115 THIBODEAU CHRISTOPHER 13-Oct-05 KINGSTON OHL 116 PATTERSON RILEY 22-Mar-06 BARRIE OHL 117 KENNEDY QUINN 6-Feb-06 RIMOUSKI QMJHL 118 ZAKRESKI JOSH 17-Dec-05 PORTLAND WHL 119 PITRE KADEN 8-Feb-06 FLINT OHL 123 COOPER MILES 4-Aug-06 WENATCHEE WHL 124 GOLICIC JAN 30-Jun-06 GATINEAU QMJHL 125 SPELLACY ANTHONY 24-Feb-06 WINDSOR OHL 126 ASPINALL NATHAN 30-Mar-06 FLINT OHL 127 HILTON CHARLIE 15-Sep-06 OTTAWA OHL 128 SUMPF JULIUS 11-Jan-05 MONCTON QMJHL 129 WOOLLEY JARED 27-Feb-06 LONDON OHL 134 LAFOND MAXIME 28-Mar-06 DRUMMONDVILLE QMJHL 135 VON RICHTER PARKER 17-May-06 MISSISSAUGA OHL 136 VAUGHAN CORBIN 10-Jan-06 REGINA WHL 139 FLUKER JOSH 3-Jan-06 WENATCHEE WHL 140 PILOTE DOMINIC 14-Feb-06 RIMOUSKI QMJHL 141 MCCUE SAM 3-Oct-05 OWEN SOUND OHL 143 BRUNELLE BENJAMIN 7-Jun-05 ROUYN-NORANDA QMJHL 145 BRUNET SIMON-PIER 24-Oct-05 DRUMMONDVILLE QMJHL 146 EICHLER JOSEF 14-Dec-05 WINDSOR OHL 147 STEWART BODE 9-Feb-06 BARRIE OHL 148 VAUGHAN JAXSIN 10-Jan-06 REGINA WHL 154 REPCIK PETER 9-Jan-04 DRUMMONDVILLE QMJHL 156 KEARSEY MARCUS 17-Mar-06 CHARLOTTETOWN QMJHL 162 HESLOP JESSE 18-Apr-06 EVERETT WHL 163 FAWCETT KEETS 23-Feb-06 CALGARY WHL 166 CLOUTIER PIER-ETIENNE 23-Nov-05 QUEBEC QMJHL 168 PROTZ OWEN 7-Feb-06 BRANTFORD OHL 169 VAN VOLSEN JACK 12-Jan-06 MISSISSAUGA OHL 170 MCKENZIE PAVEL 8-Oct-05 MOOSE JAW WHL 173 MIGNOSA MARCO 13-Apr-05 SAULT STE. MARIE OHL 174 HARDING FINN 2-Mar-05 MISSISSAUGA OHL 175 HADLAND CALEB 6-Mar-06 BRANDON WHL 177 GUY ALEXANDRE 11-Nov-05 VAL-D’OR QMJHL 178 GENDRON JUSTIN 30-Sep-05 VICTORIAVILLE QMJHL 184 DAVIS COLE 22-Jun-06 WINDSOR OHL 187 EDWARDS BRAYDEN 23-Dec-04 LETHBRIDGE WHL 188 SMITH SHANE 14-Jan-05 MEDICINE HAT WHL 189 LOUNSBURY PRESTON 12-Apr-05 MONCTON QMJHL 190 WILKE TRAE 20-Apr-06 LETHBRIDGE WHL 191 PAQUETTE CHARLIE 6-Dec-05 GUELPH OHL 192 WARD LANDEN 19-Apr-06 LETHBRIDGE WHL 195 VALLIANT CHASE 18-May-06 CALGARY WHL 198 DESJARDINS VINCENT 8-Sep-06 BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND QMJHL 200 PEDERSON RHYS 8-Sep-06 EDMONTON WHL 205 TOPP ROWAN 2-Apr-06 GUELPH OHL 206 DAVIDSON HYDE 23-Jan-06 SEATTLE WHL 210 MISTELBACHER LUKE 2-Nov-05 SWIFT CURRENT WHL 211 WILLIAMS DAX 28-Sep-05 CALGARY WHL 212 PLAMONDON FELIX 18-Mar-06 SHAWINIGAN QMJHL 213 DORION ANTOINE 2-Nov-05 QUEBEC QMJHL 214 PICKFORD BRYCE 2-Apr-06 SEATTLE WHL 216 MCNAMARA LUKE 2-Mar-05 KINGSTON OHL 218 SERLIN LEO 20-Jan-06 GUELPH OHL 220 KUBIESA MATEJ 11-Sep-06 PRINCE ALBERT WHL 221 DRANCAK SAMUEL 4-Feb-06 RED DEER WHL 223 TITLBACH ADAM 15-Feb-06 VANCOUVER WHL 224 HODNETT GAVIN 9-Apr-06 EDMONTON WHL

North American Goaltenders – NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings (January 2024)

Players in bold will compete in Kubota 2024 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game