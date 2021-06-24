Registration now open for virtual 2021 OHL Coaches Conference

Registration is now open for the 8th annual OHL Coaches Conference set to take place virtually over a three-week span by way of Zoom video conference. Sessions will take place on consecutive Tuesday evenings beginning on Tuesday, July 27 and concluding on Tuesday, August 10. Each evening will commence at 7:00pm and conclude at 9:30pm.

The game’s innovative minds come together to exchange ideas and learn from one another, hearing from various speakers and leaders from across the hockey landscape.

The event already includes confirmed speakers in Toronto Maple Leafs senior director of player development Hayley Wickenheiser, Kingston Frontenacs head coach and general manager Paul McFarland, Kitchener Rangers head coach and general manager Mike McKenzie, former NHL blueliner Paul Ranger, high performance coach Dr. Cassidy Preston, Stathletes co-founder Meghan Chayka, Mark Fitzgerald, former strength and conditioning coach with the Anaheim Ducks and founder of Elite Training Systems, as well as OHL director of cultural diversity and inclusion Rico Phillips. A growing list of speakers will be confirmed in the weeks and months ahead.

Space is limited!

Early Bird cost of the program is $100 and will last until July 12. Cost after July 12 is $150 and both packages include a recording of all sessions. The three-day program will also provide all participating coaches with three certification maintenance points. Please note that you will only receive your certification maintenance points if you are currently certified with Hockey Canada.

Registration is ongoing. Click here to apply.

For more information, please contact OHL Manager of Development and Events Wade Branch at wbranch@chl.ca.

CONFIRMED SPEAKERS: