CHL Import Draft: 2020 In Review

As the 30th annual CHL Import Draft nears, it is time to reflect on the most recent class, one of which the majority has yet to hit the ice in the Canadian Hockey League due to the pandemic concerns that have challenged the global landscape.

In all, the 2020 CHL Import Draft saw a total of 66 selections accounting for 38 forwards, 22 defencemen, and six goaltenders representing 11 different countries.

One of 17 OHL clubs to make a selection, the North Bay Battalion began the day choosing Russian right-wing Matvei Petrov first overall. Entering the draft, the budding forward was coming off a successful season with MHK Krylia Sovetov Moskva of Russia’s top junior league where he posted five goals and four assists for nine points over 21 contests. The first Russian to be chosen atop the import class since 2017, Petrov has since committed to the Battalion and is set to debut with the club for the coming campaign. Eligible for the upcoming NHL Draft, Petrov ranks 35th among international skaters per Central Scouting coming on the heels of his second season with MHK Krylia Sovetov Moskva where he finished second in team scoring after netting 42 points counting 22 goals and 20 assists across 58 appearances playing on loan in 2020-21.

Staying ready in Russia. Check-in on two new additions with #RollCall. Battalion Roll Call: EP9 – Guskov + Petrov pic.twitter.com/sCBJ9Uk1Wu — North Bay Battalion (@OHLBattalion) November 5, 2020

Next up, the Acadie-Bathurst Titan led off 13 QMJHL clubs making selections in choosing Czech-born goaltender Jan Bednar with the second-overall pick, making him the first netminder taken at No. 2 since 2007. After beginning the year on loan with HC Energie Karlovy Vary of the top professional league in the Czech Republic, Bednar joined the Titan in March and put together a solid first season in which he came away with a winning record through 12 showings coupled with a 3.62 goals-against average and .894 save percentage. Following his selection by Acadie-Bathurst, Bednar once again heard his name called on draft day, this time by the Detroit Red Wings in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft. Prior to bringing his game to North America, Bednar accomplished a decorated resume overseas, highlighted by Rookie of the Year recognition in the top-tier Czech league in 2018-19.

Rounding out the top-three picks, the Swift Current Broncos were one of 20 WHL clubs to make a selection in the 2020 CHL Import Draft, using third overall to call upon Slovakian defenceman Oliver Fatul. A big-bodied blue-liner, Fatul competed on loan in Slovakia in 2020-21, seeing 15 contests with Vlci Zilina of the tier-two league before adding 13 postseason appearances in which he picked up a pair of assists. Prior to playing in Slovakia, Fatul suited up for Tappara in the Finnish junior circuit. After going unselected in last summer’s NHL Draft, Fatul remains a promising prospect among this year’s NHL Draft class.

With the third overall pick in the 2020 #CHLImportDraft, the Swift Current Broncos select Slovakian defenceman Oliver Fatul! pic.twitter.com/RSyLH6xSti — Swift Current Broncos (@SCBroncos) June 30, 2020

The 2021 CHL Import Draft will be held online June 30 with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, Everett Silvertips, and Barrie Colts holding the top three selections.

