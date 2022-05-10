Red Wings prospect Cossa named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Edmonton Oil Kings goaltender Sebastian Cossa has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending May 8, 2022.

The Detroit Red Wings prospect, who is also the reigning WHL Goaltender of the Month, stopped all 44 shots he faced this past week, posting a 2-0-0-0 record, a 0.00 goals-against average, 1.000 save percentage and two shutouts as his Oil Kings earned a 2-0 advantage in their best-of-seven series with the Red Deer Rebels.

The product of Fort McMurray, Alta. parried aside all 18 shots he saw in Game 1 Thursday, May 5, helping Edmonton register a 4-0 victory.

The 19-year-old then made 26 saves in Game 2 Saturday, May 7, as the Oil Kings upended the Rebels 5-0.

Cossa was named Second Star in Saturday’s triumph, which marked his third shutout in six appearances during the 2022 WHL Playoffs.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound netminder was the first goaltender selected in the 2021 NHL Draft, going 15th overall to the Detroit Red Wings. Cossa signed an entry-level contract with Detroit in August of 2021.

He was originally selected by the Oil Kings in the second round of the 2017 WHL Draft. In 104 career WHL regular season and playoff games, he holds a 77-16-4-3 record, a 2.00 goals-against average, .923 save percentage and 17 shutouts.

Cossa and the Edmonton Oil Kings continue their Second Round series with the Red Deer Rebels by hitting the road for two contests. The best-of-seven series continues with Game 3, scheduled for Monday, May 9 (7:00 p.m. MT, Peavey Mart Centrium).